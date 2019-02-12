Govt introduces bill in Rajya Sabha to amend Cinematograph Act: Jail term, fine for film piracy

The government on Tuesday introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to amend the Cinematograph Act and impose strict penalty to combat the menace of film piracy.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House.

The Bill seeks to amend provisions of Cinematograph Act, 1952, in order to tackle film piracy by including penal provisions for unauthorised camcording and duplication of films.

To check piracy, particularly the release of pirated versions of films on the internet which causes huge losses to the film industry and the exchequer, the bill proposes to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both.

The proposed amendment states that any person, who without the written authorisation of the copyright owner, uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, or abet the making or transmission of such a copy, will be liable for such a punishment.

The Cabinet last week had approved the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposal for introducing the bill.

The proposed amendments would increase industry revenues, boost job creation, fulfil important objectives of India’s National Intellectual Property policy and will give relief against piracy and infringing content online, an official statement had said.

The film industry has been demanding for a long time that the government consider amendments to the law preventing camcording and piracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an announcement at the inaugural function of the National Museum of Indian Cinema at Mumbai on January 19, 2019, to tackle the menace of camcording and piracy.