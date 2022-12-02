RRR and Shaunak Sen’s All that Breathes featured on IndieWire’s best films of 2022 list

As the year draws to a close and awards season approaches, it’s time for audiences and critics to swap top 10 lists. And in the thick of an elaborate Oscars campaign, director SS Rajamouli’s historical action film RRR has found a spot on IndieWire’s list of the best films of 2022. What’s more is that RRR isn’t the only Indian title on the list. Director Shaunak Sen’s Sundance and Cannes-winning documentary All that Breathes also found a spot on the list, which was topped by the drama Aftersun.

Directed by Charlotte Wells, Aftersun stars Paul Mescal and Frankie Coiro as a father-daughter duo on holiday in Turkey in the 90s. Inspired by Wells’ own complicated memories of her father, the film has received universal acclaim. Also included in the top 1o of IndieWire’s list are Kogonada’s sci-fi drama After Yang at number 10, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans at 9, Jordan Peele’s sci-fi spectacle Nope at 8, Joseph Kosinski’s big-screen blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick at 7, Laura Poitras’ documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed at number 6, Park Chan-wook’s thriller Decision to Leave at number 5, Martin McDonagh’s black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin at 4, the Daniels’ genre-hopping Everything Everywhere All at Once at number 3, and Todd Field’s drama TÁR at number 2. All that Breathes and RRR took the 12th and 11th spots.

After premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize – Documentary, All that Breathes played at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the L’Œil d’or. Set in New Delhi, the film has been picked up for distribution by HBO Films.

RRR, on the other hand, broke box office records in India earlier this year, before going on to become a cult hit in the West after its Netflix debut. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, wasn’t selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, but that hasn’t stopped its fans from mounting a major campaign in its support. Rajamouli has been touring the United States promoting the film, and recently travelled to the United Kingdom, to kickstart its BAFTA campaign.

Earlier in the day, the British magazine Sight and Sound unveiled its once-in-a-decade list of the 100 greatest films of all time, which was topped by Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman’s 1975 drama Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. The only Indian film on the list was Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali.