Rahul Roye’s Aman, which challenges ‘limited sense of gender’, premieres at TIFF

Filmmaker Rahul Roye, while researching for a project in Mumbai, came across the story of a trans person who was undergoing gender-affirming medical treatment but had to stop hormone therapy after discovering they were pregnant. They eventually gave birth to the child, and later continued with their transition. Inspired by that story, Roye continued researching the subject and eventually arrived at the idea for Aman.
The short film Aman, directed and co-written by Roye, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Tuesday. The film follows Aman (played by Kabir Maan), who ahead of his gender-affirming surgery realises he is pregnant. This takes him on a journey of self-discovery as he finds support from Sirat (Sirat Taneja), a trans woman nurse.
“Being non-binary, I have never been able to fit myself into this pre-existing algorithm of gender. I have always seen the binary as more of a political tool used to preserve hierarchy. That discomfort was really the inception point for Aman,” shares Roye, who has directed several acclaimed shorts including Man & Wife, A Lullaby for Yellow Roses.
With Aman, he wanted to make a film that could question the fundamentals of gender. “Pregnancy is one of the most gendered experiences, so I began thinking: what if I put a trans man at the centre of it? What would happen if we saw the experience through him and how he sees himself after discovering that he can become pregnant,” says Roye.
For Roye, it was non-negotiable that “trans characters would only be played by trans actors”. The self-taught filmmaker approached Sirat for the film after watching the acclaimed 2023 documentary I Am Sirat, which is co-directed by Deepa Mehta. “Casting trans actors is difficult because the available resources are so limited. Eventually, it worked out. Siraj and Kabir are friends, and Siraj referred Kabir for the audition. The moment I saw him, I knew he was going to be Aman,” says Roye.
Talking about the representation of transgender characters on screen, Roye says they are often presented in ways that “emphasise beauty or make them seem almost otherworldly”. That’s why he wants trans characters to feel “as real and comfortable in their skin as possible”. “For the character of Aman, I wanted someone who was handsome but also had the quality of the guy next door, someone we could encounter in everyday life,” Roye says.
Aman, says Roye, is a collaboration between its producers, assistant directors and London-based cinematographer Tamás A Méder. The film is produced by Elle León Nostas, who is also the film’s co-writer, Apoorva Bakshi, Tushar Tyagi and Abid Aziz Merchant.
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Roye, who was born and brought up in Kolkata, chose to shoot the film in the northern parts of the city. “I wanted North Kolkata’s old architecture and textures to become part of the fabric of the film,” says Roye, who counts Rituparno Ghosh’s work as one of his influences.
Currently, he is working on his first feature film. “This comes from a personal experience from my school years, when I was sexually assaulted. The film is about what happened afterwards and how the school took the side of the boy who had assaulted me because he conformed to the social norms associated with masculinity. As someone perceived as feminine, I was ostracised,” shares Roye.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More