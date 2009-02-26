Rahman,Pookutty return home to a rousing welcome

Music maestro A R Rahman,the first Indian to win two Oscars,returned to his home city to a rousing welcome by his fans and friends in the wee hours of today.

The 43-year-old musician,who won the Oscars for Best Original Music and Best Song for his compositions in Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Academy Awards,arrived here from London by an Emirates Airways flight at around 2.30 am.

A large number of people,who waited at the airport for the ‘Mozart of Madras’,cheered him up as he emerged out of the international terminal to the beats of drum specialist Sivamani and his troupe.

Kerala’s “Kottu Melam” (percussion instrument) artists gave a performance on behalf of the Indian Airlines.

On behalf of the state government,Tamil Nadu Information Minister Parithi Ilamvazhuthi received Rahman with a bouquet at the airport terminal.

A visibly happy Rahman waved at the crowd acknowledging their support before leaving for his home.

Rahman was born in a musically affluent family in Chennai on January 6,1966.

“This award is a gift for every Indian,” said Oscar winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty,as he also arrived here today to a rousing welcome along with Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan.

Pookutty and Khan were garlanded by enthusiastic fans amidst beating of drums.

Overwhelmed by the euphoric scenes outside the international airport,Kerala-born Pookutty,who won the coveted award for sound mixing,said “I never expected such a grand welcome. This award is a gift for every Indian.”

Khan said “I am lucky to be appreciated for my work.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App