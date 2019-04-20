The Rainbow Heroes

The third edition of the Pune International Queer film Festival (PIQFF) will be held in a country where homosexuality is no longer a crime. So, the festival will showcase the struggles that paved the way to the landmark judgement — Section 377 was read down in September 2018 by the Supreme Court — and continue for many individuals in an unequal society.

The first of the 35 films to be screened at the festival is Queer Lives Matter- How LGBT-Activists Change The World, a documentary about young LGBTQ activists from all corners of the world who have fought for equal rights despite social oppression. Another film, Taiwan! Let’s Get Married, is about the country’s quest to become the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

“While one fight has been won, we want to remember that communities such as the transgenders and lesbians are still fighting for self-expression, acceptance and a safe life. We want to highlight the journey of struggle,” says Samuel Konnur, festival Director, PIQFF. The festival will include a band performance, and drag performances but films are the real heroes of the festival. “Today, most people don’t read. Even people who do, like films because it can tell a story and make an impact in a short time,” says Konnur, adding that the festival had attracted 500 audience members in 2018.

Among the titles that will play out from April 18 and 21 there is Family in Transition, about a family in a tiny traditional town of Israel, whose life changes after the father transitions into a woman. There will also be Ishq, Dosti And All That on LGBTQ friendships, and A Delicate Love in which a young student employed part-time at a delicatessen meets a handsome and sophisticated older man who purchases exquisite delicacies.

The theme of intersectionality runs through the festival, from films on women’s rights and specially-abled characters, to the panel discussions on corporate diversity and inclusion. It features start-ups, initiatives that make large organisations more inclusive as well as individuals who have suffered from a lack of diversity at the workplace.

“Not many straight people know that the patriarchy that defines our larger society operates just as deeply in the queer community. The problems of gay men are highlighted but lesbians continue to suffer silently. The trans community is more visible and, hence, more vulnerable to exploitation as transphobia is rife in and outside the queer community,” he says. A panel discussion, ‘Faces from the Transgender Community’, features activists such as Sonali Dalvi, who works for transgender rights, and attempts to give the audience a glimpse of real-life challenges faced by the community. On the first day, the film Laurence Anyways, unspools the story of a deep friendship between a woman called Fred and a transgender woman, Laurence, who wants to become a woman.

“While curating the festival, we are less bothered about technical aspects such as cinematography and more concerned about stories that can touch the heart. While the festival strives to be a safe place for the queer community to interact, it is also working towards drawing straight people to watching films about the margins,” says Konnur.

The festival will be held on April 20 and 21, 9 am-9 pm, at Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Auditorium. Entry is free