Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Priyanka Chopra gives shout-out to Guneet Monga’s Oscar-nominated documentary The Elephant Whisperers: ‘A trunk filled with emotions…’

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media accounts and tweeted praise for The Elephant Whisperers, calling it a 'heartwarming documentary'.

Priyanka Chopra, Bombay HCPriyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to The Elephant Whisperers. (Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday expressed her admiration for Guneet Monga’s Oscar-nominated documentary The Elephant Whisperers. Priyanka took to her social media accounts and called The Elephant Whisperers a ‘heartwarming documentary’. Monga responded warmly to Priyanka’s praise, saying it “meant the world” to the team.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra is dressed to kill in her first look from Russo Brothers’ Citadel, see pics

Priyanka tweeted, “A trunk-filled with emotions! One of the most heartwarming documentaries I’ve watched recently… loved it! Big shout out to for bringing this amazing story to life.”

The Elephant Whisperers scored a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute documentary short film follows a family in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu who adopt two orphan baby elephants. The docu has been produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain.

The Elephant Whisperers was one of the fifteen documentary short films that was shortlisted at the 95th Academy Awards. Other shortlisted films included American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton, Anastasia, Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison, As Far as They Can Run, The Flagmakers, Happiness Is £4 Million, Haulout, Holding Moses, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Nuisance Bear, Shut Up and Paint, Stranger at the Gate, 38 at the Garden. Initially, 98 films qualified for this category. Besides The Elephant Whisperers, Stranger at the Gate, The Martha Mitchell Effect, How Do You Measure a Year? and Haulout are nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 13 (IST). The ceremony will be hosted for the third time by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 20:29 IST
