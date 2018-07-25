President Ram Nath Kovind attends Chalo Jeete Hain screening

President Ram Nath Kovind attended a special screening of Chalo Jeete Hain at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind attended a special screening of Chalo Jeete Hain at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Chalo Jeete Hain was screened for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 24. The film is, reportedly, inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the screening, the Twitter handle of President of India tweeted, “#PresidentKovind watched the film Chalo Jeete Hain at a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film captures the theme of childhood and innocence, empathy and fraternity.” Another tweet said, “This film is inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and depicts the story of a boy who wants to do good to others. I am confident its message will motivate all those who watch it #actofkindness #PresidentKovind”

#PresidentKovind watched the film Chalo Jeete Hain at a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film captures the theme of childhood and innocence, empathy and fraternity pic.twitter.com/auTWpyK8cP — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2018

This film is inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and depicts the story of a boy who wants to do good to others. I am confident its message will motivate all those who watch it #actofkindness #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2018

Chalo Jeete Hain is the story of young Naru who is inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s words, “Wahi jeete hain jo doosron ke liye jeete hain” (only those live who live for others). These words inspire Naru to adopt the philosophy at a very early stage in life.

The social drama is a 32-minute film and it is directed by Mangesh Hadawale. Mangesh’s debut Marathi film Tingya (2008) managed to win 57 national and international awards.

Produced by Mahaveer Jain and Bhushan Kumar, Chalo Jeete Hain will air on various Star TV channels on July 29 at 9 pm.

