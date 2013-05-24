Preity Zinta’s Ishkq In Paris,Veena Malik’s Zindagi 50-50 release today

It is a mixed bag at the box office again – Preity Zinta’s romantic film Ishkq In Paris and Veena Malik’s social drama Zindagi 50-50 release today.

After much delay,actor-turned producer Preity Zinta’s love story,Iskhq Is Paris is finally out today. The film featuring Preity,newcomer Rhehan Malleik and French actress Isabelle Adjani has also roped in Salman Khan for a cameo.

Preity,who will make her debut as producer,plays a bubbly character in the film. Ishkq In Paris is predicted to have a decent opening at the Box Office especially since Preity will be making her comeback after a long hiatus.

Director Prem Raj promises to take the audience down the beautiful cobbled Parisian lanes where the two strangers meet,spend the night and eventually fall in love with each other.

The film was slated to release in November 2012. However,Prem Raj was diagnosed with a terminal illness,postponing the film’s release to May 2013.

The director says he is thankful to Preity,who took the risk of waiting for him to return after his treatment,to release the movie.

The Ishkq In Paris team have been actively promoting the love story which promises to be an identifiably,contemporary and heart-warming watch.

Director Prem Raj is confident that the film will recover its money for sure.

On the other hand Veena Mallik starrer Zindagi 50-50 is also releasing today.

Director S. Ruia confirmed that the film will release in four different languages,Hindi,Malayalam,Telugu and Tamil simultaneously on the first day of release. The film also stars actress Riya Sen.

Though not too much is known about this film,Veena who plays a sex worker in the film made headlines when a raunchy MMS clip was leaked a few weeks ago.

The video showed the Pakistani actress in a compromising position with her Zindagi 50-50 co-star Rajan Verma. However,Veena claimed that it was an intimate scene between the characters Madhuri (Veena) and Birju (Rajan).

Accompanied by her co-star Rajan Verma,the former Bigg Boss contestant had also distributed condoms at Mumbai’s red light area Kamathipura. She also interacted with sex workers,educating them about various sex related diseases.

So take your pick,while we sit back and watch who fares better at the Box Office this week.

