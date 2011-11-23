Pregnant Jessica signs for diet

Pregnant Jessica Simpson is set to sign a $2.5 million endorsement deal with diet plan company Weight Watchers.

The 31-year-old singer-actress is hoping to use the firm’s products to slim down after she gives birth next year and it is believed that she will be paid for her weightloss,Daily Star reported.

As part of the deal,Simpson will follow in the footsteps of fellow Weight Watchers fan Jennifer Hudson and show off her post-baby physique as part of an advertising campaign.

Simpson isn’t the only pop star seeking weightloss help from the professionals as pop superstar Mariah Carey has also recently partnered with Weight Watchers competitor Jenny Craig for support in getting her body back into shape after welcoming twins earlier this year.

