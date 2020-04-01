Prajakta Koli on self-isolation: It is inspiring that we have taken this seriously

Prajakta Koli, known as Mostly Sane, spoke about hobbies she has picked up during self-isolation. (Photo: Prajakta Koli/Instagram) Prajakta Koli, known as Mostly Sane, spoke about hobbies she has picked up during self-isolation. (Photo: Prajakta Koli/Instagram)

YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is known by her screen name MostlySane, went LIVE from The Indian Express’ Facebook page to share her experience of self-isolation.

Here are excerpts from the chat:

How is your self-isolation experience so far?

I am doing good. It has been over a week (since self-isolation). The experience is bitter-sweet because we are so used to going out, traveling, meeting people and so on. I am an extremely social as a person. I love meeting people and being around them. However, the bright side is that I am getting my down time during which I am home and spending time with my family.

What is your take on the lockdown?

It is inspiring that we, as a country, have taken this seriously. A lot of countries took the measures very late. India has taken the strict step well in advance and did not wait for the situation to get worse. I am proud that all of us are strictly following the guidelines given by the government.

In my society, people are volunteering to keep a check that nobody is stepping out of their homes for no reason. I am hoping it is followed strictly all over the country.

Have you stepped out since the lockdown?

I have not left the house at all during the days of self-isolation. Just once I went out to get groceries and medicines. I am staying clean and keeping myself sanitised.

What is the feeling during the lockdown?

It feels like summer holidays. I quite liked summer holidays. I remember we used to go to Delhi and my grandfather used to keep a fridge full of Frooti. We would eat a lot of mangoes.

How are you working from home?

The best part of being a YouTuber is that we can work from anywhere. It is never like we have to go to a studio though I did get used to being in a studio to shoot. When we started making YouTube videos (early in the days), we used to shoot at home without many equipments and a team. So, we are feeling the same.

What are your tips for passing the time during lockdown?

Stay active. Help your family in household chores. Keep working out even if it is for 30 minutes a day because you would go crazy by the end of 21 days. Learn cooking because it is therapeutic.

Any hobbies you have picked up?

My father loves Karaoke. I don’t sing but these days, I am getting into Karaoke with my father. Also, I own a ukulele which I have not played so far. So now I am thinking about taking online tutorials.

How are influencers being a help in such a situation?

There are creators forwarding the conversation. Many influencers are talking about the pandemic and sharing facts about the same. Everyone is helping and doing their bit. I am happy that the crisis has united everyone. I really feel the lockdown is a success.

