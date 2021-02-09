Prajakta Koli: Camera is my favourite tool of expression

YouTuber Prajakta Koli, popularly known as Mostly Sane, kicked off 2021 in the most perfect way. Prajakta, whose life revolves around creating content for the internet, set the mood for the year with a visual manifestation of how she wanted it to be.

Prajakta Koli shared, “Why I love being a video content creator is because my camera is my favourite tool of expression. When I first held my iPhone to shoot this video, the only thought I had was ‘Setting the mood’. This was the first video I was shooting in 2021 and I wanted it to be a visual manifestation of how I wanted my year to go – Happy, calm, fruitful and healthy.”

Apart from creating content for YouTube and social media, Prajakta Koli has a few acting projects to her credit. She was last seen in the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf. Prajakta also played the lead role in the short film Khayali Pulao.

The actor will soon be seen in Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor.