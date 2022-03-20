Pop Quiz: Entertainment news this week

Are you updated with everything that’s happening in the life of your favourite star? Do you know it was Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s birthday this week? Did you read why people were demanding the boycott of The Kapil Sharma Show (once again) this week? If you had an affirmative nod to these, then you must play this quiz, and see if you are qualified to be a movie buff.

How much did you score?