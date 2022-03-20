Pop Quiz: Entertainment news this week

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2022 10:00:29 am
March 20, 2022 10:00:29 am
Are you updated with everything that’s happening in the life of your favourite star? Do you know it was Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s birthday this week? Did you read why people were demanding the boycott of The Kapil Sharma Show (once again) this week? If you had an affirmative nod to these, then you must play this quiz, and see if you are qualified to be a movie buff.
How much did you score?
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd