Pop Quiz: Entertainment news this week

This week was all about release date announcements of the most-awaited Bollywood films. Shah Rukh Khan finally made it official that he is returning to the celluloid with Pathaan. Salman Khan also dropped the teaser of Tiger 3 and announced that the film will reach theaters in 2023. Ranveer Singh promised that audience will get to see a new him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from this, a lot of other things happened in the world of entertainment this week. Now, it’s time to test how addicted you are to your favourite stars and updates related to them. Play this quiz, and see if you are a movie buff.

Can you now call yourself a movie buff?