PLAYLIST: Melvin Louis’ best dance videos

The lockdown has given a chance to many to pursue hobbies and find hidden talent in themselves. Incase you realised you are a closeted dancer, we are here to help you.

Popular YouTuber Melvin Louis is a talented choreographer. His videos on popular songs, mostly featuring Harleen Sethi and Sandeepa Dhar are a treat to watch. Louis has even collaborated with many Bollywood stars during their film promotions.

To pick up some groovy dance moves, checkout Melvin Louis’ dance videos.

Lamberghini

This video was even shared by Amitabh Bachchan and features Harleen Sethi along with Melvin Louis.

First Class

Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance in this fun peppy dance video.

Sohnea

While Harleen Sethi usually opts for Hip Hop and Bollywood, in this song from her web series Broken, the actor shows off her contemporary moves.

Naari Naari

Mouni Roy danced on this number with Melvin.

Ole Ole 2.0

Sandeepa Dhar joins Melvin Louis to dance on Saif Ali Khan’s popular number.

Pepeta

Nora Fatehi, who is an accomplished dancer, collaborates with Melvin Louis for this special number.

Hauli Hauli

Movie star Rakul Preet Singh dances on this Punjabi number during the promotion of her film De De Pyaar De.

Aankh Marey

While usually it’s the actors who join Melvin Louis, singer Neha Kakkar did this special video for the promotion of Simmba.

Tu Laung Main Elaachi

This Tulsi Kumar dance videos will definitely surprise her fans.

So Gaya Yeh Jahan

Adah Sharma shows off her moves with Melvin Louis.

