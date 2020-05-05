PLAYLIST: Gauahar Khan’s vlogs

Watch some of the best vlogs by Gauahar Khan here. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram) Watch some of the best vlogs by Gauahar Khan here. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

YouTube has become a great platform for celebrities to connect with their audience. Through videos and vlogs, they give their fans a deep insight into their personal lives. Actor Gauahar Khan has also been keeping her fans entertained through her YouTube channel. From travel and work vlogs to giving workout and beauty care tips, she has a lot to offer to her subscribers.

Here’s a playlist of some of her best vlogs:

In this video, the Bigg Boss 7 winner gives out lesser-known facts about her, and also a lot about her personal choices.

Check out this fun video that she shot with her sister Nigaar Khan. The duo play a round of “Who’s Most Likely To”, and some of their revelations will leave you in splits.

Gauahar Khan shares all that is keeping her busy during the lockdown.

If you enjoy decking up your house with flowers, she has some important tips for decorative arrangements.

She shot for an everyday makeup tutorial that anyone can try at home.

If you are finding it hard to work out, Gauahar has a special 15-minute workout video that will keep your energy high throughout the day.

The actor has an adorable pet cat Snow, and here, she shares its first grooming session.

An ardent traveler, Gauahar Khan shares an insightful vlog on her London trip.

Here, she shares the video of her first visit to Taj Mahal.

As readers would know, Gauahar Khan is also a successful entrepreneur, and in this video she has a message for dreamers, who want to make it big.

Catch all of Gauahar Khan’s latest videos on her YouTube channel.

