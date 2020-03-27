PLAYLIST: 10 best dance videos by Team Naach

Check out some of the best dance videos by Team Naach’s Nicole and Sonal. (Photo: Team Naach/Instagram) Check out some of the best dance videos by Team Naach’s Nicole and Sonal. (Photo: Team Naach/Instagram)

With the entire nation under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, there’s nothing much to do indoors. However, if you enjoy dancing, the YouTube page of Team Naach can come quite handy. Created by Nicole Concessao and Sonal Devraj, the best friends not only pick up popular numbers but also choreograph it in a way that’s doable.

In case you are feeling bored and want to learn dancing, check out these videos by Team Naach:

Ghungroo (War)

While Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor made the world go gaga over their groovy moves, Team Naach left no stone unturned to match up to their energy. Sonal, who is a fan of Hrithik, was more than excited to dance on his song.

O Saki Saki (Batla House)

Dressed in green and blue, Nicole and Sonal donned a glamorous avatar for this belly dance choreography.

Makhna (Drive)

Drive did not see a theatrical release and premiered on Netflix, but this song became a rage, especially at sangeets. Team Naach’s graceful choreography on the melodious tune is bound to make you hit the dance floor.

Aankh Maarey (Simmba)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, along with the Golmaal cast, brought the house down with this remix version. Sonal and Nicole also managed to recreate the same vibrancy and peppiness in their video.

Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai)

If you are a Salman Khan fan, you must have definitely danced on this song. Staying true to the swag, Team Naach also delivered a cool performance on the number.

Gud Naal Ishq Mitha (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga)

Fans were left surprised when Sonam Kapoor made an appearance in this video.

Garmi (Street Dancer)

If you felt Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were too hot in the song, you should watch Sonal Devraj showing off her steamy dance moves.

Udi Udi Jaye (Raees)

Well, you might not be able to match up to Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan’s chemistry, but if you want to do a little garba during your self isolation, learn these easy dance moves by Team Naach on Udi Udi Jaaye.

Kudukku Song (Love Action)

And if you are a fan of South Indian song and dance routine, look no further than this choreography on the Kudukku song.

Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

In the collaboration video, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan matched Nicole and Sonal’s classical dance moves, making it a delight to watch!

Let us know which among these videos is your favourite.

