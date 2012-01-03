People with no regrets are morons: Gavin Rossdale

Bush singer Gavin Rossdale says people who don’t have regrets in life are ‘morons’.

The 46-year-old singer,who has two sons,Kingston,five,and three-year-old Zuma,with wife Gwen Stefani,said he refuses to look back on his years with anger because he doesn’t want to look to the future,Femalefirst reported.

You’d be a moron if you live life and don’t have regrets. But I’m in this position of my life where I see everything as if I’m a handglider off the top of a mountain with a pair of skis. It’s all about what’s in front of me and all about where I’m going and to look around or look over my shoulder or look backwards will just put myself off balance. I don’t have any big regrets. I just want to get what’s ahead of me,right?, he said.

He also revealed the ‘Swallowed’ group,who reunited last year following their split in 2002,are planning on making more albums when their current world tour finishes in March 2012.

