Peninsula trailer: Train to Busan’s sequel promises more zombie thrills

A trailer for Peninsula, marketed in the US as Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, has been released. The Yeon Sang-ho directorial is the sequel to 2016 zombie drama Train to Busan, also helmed by Sang-ho.

Despite set in the same world and country, Peninsula appears to have little in common with Train to Busan. We do see two surviving characters — Kim Su-an’s Su-an and Jung Yu-mi’s Seong-kyeong — but only in a flash.

The story is set four years after the first film. Nearly all of the South Korean population has turned into human flesh-eating monsters — known in pop culture as zombies.

The sequel is different from the first film in terms of tone and feel as well. For one, the second film does not feel as confined and claustrophobic as the original, which was set almost entirely inside a train. For another, the second film seems to pit humans vs other humans too. The zombies are just the common enemy that every faction has to deal with.

In that respect, Peninsula looks like a retread of the TV series The Walking Dead and Danny Boyle’s film 28 Days Later in that humans are worse enemies than zombies, much worse, since humans are deliberately malignant, while zombies are mindless animals, needing to eat human flesh out of some twisted compulsion.

That being said, the film does bring back zombies who are falling over each other to get to the living and eat them. If nothing else, Peninsula can just be a thrilling and fun movie to watch.

There is no release date for Peninsula yet.

