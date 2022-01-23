scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Park Shin-hye thanks fans for wedding blessings with gorgeous photo, see Lee Min Ho's playful wish for his Heirs co-star

Park Shin-hye got married to Choi Tae Joon on Saturday (January 22) at a private ceremony in Seoul. The actor has shared a lovely photo from the ceremony.

January 23, 2022 9:55:57 am
Park Shin-hyePark Shin-hye got married yesterday. (Photo: Instagram/ Park Shin-hye, Netflix)

Actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae Joon, who had been dating for several years, got married in a dreamy wedding on Saturday, with several prominent South Korean celebrities in attendance, including her The Heirs co-star Lee Min Ho. The wedding took place at a church in Seoul, officiated by a minister and attended by the couple’s family and close friends.

The other celebrity guests included FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki who sang the OST ‘I’m Saying’ from her drama The Heirs, EXO’s D.O and Crush who performed the OST ‘Beautiful’ from ‘The Guardian: Lonely and Great God’ and Super Junior’s Leeteuk who shared some photos and videos with fans on his personal Instagram account.

7 years of Pinocchio: When Park Shin-hye actually cried during break-up scene with Lee Jong-suk, said show left her weak

After the wedding, Park Shin Hye shared photos of herself in traditional Korean wedding attire and wrote, ‘Thank you to everyone who sent me so much congratulations and blessings.’

 

Lee Min Ho had a quirky wish for her. He took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself in a suit, and he also shared the wedding invitation the actor had sent him. Her name is written on the card, but instead of “Lee Min Ho,” she addressed him as “Kim Tan,” which is the name of his character in “Heirs.” In the caption, he wrote, “Do I congratulate you?” which is a parody of his line from the drama.

Park Shin-hye and Lee Min Ho’s pairing from the popular drama The Heirs is still a favourite among fans today, who ship them as ShinMin.

