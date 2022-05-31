scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon welcome baby boy, agency releases statement

South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon, who got married in January, have welcomed their first child.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 31, 2022 6:08:10 pm
Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon weddingPark Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's got married in January (Photo: salt_ent/Instagram)

South Korean stars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Park Shin-hye’s agency released a statement.

The statement read, “We are sharing news that actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today (May 31).

Actress Park Shin Hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae Joon, and her acquaintances. We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages, and we ask that warm blessings and support be sent to actor Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon who have welcomed a valuable life.”

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon got married in January after dating for over five years. The wedding was a star-studded affair with FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki, EXO’s D.O and Crush, Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Lee Min-ho in attendance.

Park Shin-hye is best known for starring in popular television dramas like You’re Beautiful, The Heirs and Pinocchio. She was also seen in the film Sisyphus: The Myth. Choi Tae-joon, who is a year younger than Park, is best known for the 2018 miniseries Exit. He has also appeared in Missing 9, The Undateables and Suspicious Partner.

