Park Seo-joon teases blushing Choi Woo-shik about Our Beloved Summer kissing scenes; praises his acting: ‘He has something that I don’t have…’

The latest In The Soop: Friendcation episode was a mixed bag of emotions. At the beginning of the episode the Wooga Squad, comprising Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, BTS’ V, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy watched Woo-shik’s emotional drama Our Beloved Summer and couldn’t help teasing him about the kissing scenes. Seo-joon and V teased him mercilessly, while hailing him as the ‘rom-com king’. Choi Woo-shik was so embarrassed that he tried hiding his face in his blanket.
Later Seo-joon, who has starred in the popular romantic comedy What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, praised Woo-shik for his acting and the heartfelt, yet controlled ending, which didn’t have an excessive display of emotion. In the last scene, Choi Woo-shik finally tells Kim Da-mi that he loves her—something she has been waiting to hear for years.
Choi Woo-shik revealed “I’m usually not that good at scenes involving tears, but I realised I’ve never said my lines while crying.” Seo-joon agreed that it was hard to deliver dialogues while crying, and also said that tears aren’t entirely necessary for every emotional scene. He said, “I think you should act so that the viewers can cry, not you,” to which Choi Woo-shik heartily agreed.
Woo-shik also said that he cried a lot while filming Our Beloved Summer and Seo-joon responded the fact that he had felt such strong emotion, is what showed in the drama. He teased, “It also means you’re getting old.” However, on a serious note he also said that he is inspired by Choi Woo-shik’s acting. “He has something that I don’t have,” and revealed how he would ask him for guidance. The two stars had worked together in Fight For Your Way as well as the Academy Award-winning film, Parasite.
After a night of much singing and revelry, the episode saw some emotional moments as BTS’ V became a little tearful, expressing the disappointment that he had felt with the past year. While he didn’t delve into the details further, the rest of the Wooga Squad comforted him and cheered him up as well.
The Soop: Friendcation is a reality show and is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
