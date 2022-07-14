scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Park Seo-joon, BTS’ V, Choi-Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik swim, skate and reflect on their friendship in new In The Soop Friendcation teaser, watch

The Wooga squad comprising South Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy and BTS's vocalist V, promise to share some revelations about their friendship in the variety show, In The Soop: Friendcation.

July 14, 2022 12:41:37 pm
BTSIn The Soop: Friendcation will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar

The Wooga Squad have a blast in the new teaser for the In The Soop: Friendcation, a spin-off from the reality show.  The squad comprising South Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy and BTS’s vocalist V, promise to share some revelations about their friendship in the variety show. In the teaser, the squad gather in a conference room to plan their four-day trip to to Goseong in Gangwon Province. Park Seo-joon is heard saying, “I think this is crazy!” and Peakboy asks, “So this is pretty much all going to be spur-of-the-moment, right?”  V reassuringly says, “Just trust me. That’s all you need to do.” We then see glimpses of them fishing, skating and hanging out by a campfire, and reflecting on their friendship.

Choi Woo-shik says, “Come to think of it, if we hadn’t played that game that one time, we wouldn’t have met each other.” However, Park Hyung-sik disagrees, “No, we would have still found one another somehow.” The teaser sees the friends opening up to each other like never before. They say, “We’ve actually never asked each other things like this before,” before adding, “It’s nice talking about these kinds of things.”

In The Soop, which has earlier featured BTS and Seventeen, will drop on Disney Hotstar on July 22.

The Wooga squad have been friends for several years, and have worked with each other on quite a few projects. Park Seo-joon and V starred together in the historical drama Hwarang, while Choi Woo-shik played Seo-joon’s rival in the sports drama Fight For My Way. V sang the OST Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s show, Our Beloved Summer as well. They root for each other’s projects quite often on Instagram and regularly play golf together.

