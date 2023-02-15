Park Min-young’s agency addresses summons for actor in case involving her ex-boyfriend Kang: ‘We apologise…’

South Korean star Park Min-young’s agency has released a statement regarding the ongoing investigation on her boyfriend and businessman Kang. Last year, it was speculated that Min-young was in a relationship with the businessman, which was followed by several allegations against him. Hook Entertainment released a statement at the time saying that Min-young had ended her relationship with Kang.

Recently, the agency released a new statement explaining that Min-young was summoned by the prosecution on February 13 as a witness in the ongoing investigation. The actor had denied any involvement with the situation.

The statement read, ” Hello. This is Hook Entertainment. We will inform you about our agency’s actress Park Min Young’s prosecution summons for investigation and prohibition of departure as was reported through the press on February 14 (Tuesday). Park Min Young dutifully completely the prosecution summons for investigation as a simple witness, and we confirm that she is currently not prohibited from leaving the country. We apologize for delivering bad news in these difficult times, and we apologize for delaying our response regarding this [issue].”

Last year, the Korean outlet Dispatch had detailed the allegations of fraud against Kang, who is also the chairman of one of the biggest digital trading platforms in South Korea. However, Min-young’s agency declared that she had ended her relationship with Kang and released a statement that she did not accept any monetary benefits from him. The statement read, “First of all, Park Min-young has broken up with the individual mentioned in the dating rumors. Also, it is not true at all that Park Min-young received significant monetary benefits from the individual. Her older sister Ms. Park has also submitted her intent to resign from her position as an outside director of INBIOGEN. For actress Park Min-young, it is currently her top priority to successfully complete filming for her ongoing drama Love in Contract, so she will do her best to not cause harm to the broadcast.”

Park Min-young has been linked to several actors, the most prominent being Park Seo-joon. Both parties had to come forward to clear the air. Min-young is known for starring in several romantic workplace dramas, including Her Private Life, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Forecasting Love And Weather.