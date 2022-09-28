scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Park Min-young’s agency addresses rumours about her dating wealthy businessman: ‘We ask for your understanding…’

Park Min-young, who is in the middle of shooting Love In Contract, is speculated to be in a relationship with a wealthy businessman named 'Kang', according to Korean investigative outlet Dispatch

Park Min-youngPark Min-young is speculated to be dating a wealthy businessman (Photo: Instagram/ Park Min-young)

South Korean star Park Min-young‘s agency has stepped forward to address the dating rumours surrounding the star. The What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star, who is in the middle of shooting Love In Contract, is speculated to be in a relationship with a wealthy businessman named ‘Kang’, according to Korean investigative outlet Dispatch, though the duration of their relationship is unknown. However, her team came out with a rather ambiguous statement to address the issue. The outlet also mentioned the allegations of fraud against Kang, who is also the chairman of one of the biggest digital trading platforms in South Korea.

Also Read |Park Min-young and the evolution of office romances: From Secretary Kim to Forecasting Love And Weather

The statement read, “Hello. This is actress Park Min Young’s agency Hook Entertainment. We are sharing the agency’s statement regarding the report about Park Min Young today. Park Min Young is currently filming for the drama “Love in Contract,” so it is taking a long time to confirm the facts. We ask for your understanding in not being able to relay an exact statement quickly.”

According to the publication, Min-young was spotted heading from work, wrapped in a mask to conceal her identity. If the report is to be believed, she has frequently visited his residence and shares a close rapport with his mother, who was seen exiting his house with her too.

Park Min-young has been caught in several rumours before, the more prominent being Park Seo-joon, and both parties had to come forward to clear the air. The actor is known for starring in several romantic workplace dramas, including Her Private Life, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and more recently, Forecasting Love And Weather.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:19:40 pm
Next Story

PFI ban: Sack Kerala minister Devarkovil who has links with Rehab India, says BJP state chief

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ranbir alia
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40, what he said about ‘firecracker’ Alia Bhatt
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement