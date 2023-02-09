scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Park Bo-gum’s old classmate pens emotional letter thanking him for protecting him from bullies: ‘You were the only one…’

Park Bo-gum's old classmate shared a letter online, saying that the actor had been a good friend to him in school and protected him against bullies.

Park Bo-gumPark Bo-gum's classmate reveals how he helped him (Photo: Instagram/ Park Bo gum)
South Korean star Park Bo-gum is currently the subject of much discussion among Hallyu fans. An old classmate of the actor, shared a letter on social media, where he revealed that the actor had stood by him, through his difficult times as he had been bullied.  In his letter, the person, who preferred to be anonymous, said that he was a victim in his school and was considered an outcast.

The letter began, “I was in the same class as you (Park Bo-gum) at Mok Dong Middle School. At the time, I was the class outcast and was bullied openly, but you were the only one that became my friend. I still remember because I was really thankful.” He continued, ” I remember how in High School we crossed paths, and you recognized me. I was so thankful you had recognized someone like me. When you became an actor, I was so happy.”  They ended their letter saying, “Just as how you were the only student who didn’t bully me, even if the whole world is against you, I will always be on your side. I can’t forget the time you shared your umbrella with me at the Central Plaza when it rained.”

Also Read |ARMY won over by BTS’ V, Park Bo-gum’s bromance after their return from Paris

This letter left many touched, as bullying in South Korean schools is a well-known issue that has even been the subject of several popular television shows, including All of us Are Dead, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty and more recently, Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory. Many fans on the internet praised Park Bo-gum for his compassion and ‘goodness’. Others said that they were at first worried when they saw the letter, thinking that it would accuse Park Bo-gum of bullying. Last year, allegations against popular star Nam Joo-hyuk left many fans distraught, even though the actor continuously denied the accusations, where apparently his schoolmates said that he had bullied them.

Park Bo-gum is one of the most prominent actors of South Korea, with several high-rated shows to his credits, including Encounter, Love in the Moonlight, and Record of Youth.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 13:13 IST
