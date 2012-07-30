Pamela Anderson back on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former ‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson has signed up for another series of ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

Pamela,45,will appear in the All-Stars series starting on September 24,reported Sun online.

Also joining the competition are 14 more contestants including “Sex and the City” actor Gilles Marini,model Kelly Monaco,and speed skating champion Apolo Ono.

This year,TV bosses have invited back the most popular contestants of the past for an all-star special,instead of creating a new line-up of fresh faces like they have in previous seasons.

