Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed makes her Cannes debut; pays tribute to Shamim Ara

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, walking the red carpet for the premiere of Sheep In The Box.

For the occasion, Sanam did not choose a Western gown but opted to showcase a stunning traditional peacock-inspired ensemble. She accessorised the look with a gajra in her hair and a maang teeka. Her outfit was designed by Hussain Rehar.

Sharing the look, the designer shared via Instagram, “Sanam Saeed debuts at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a custom-made Hussain Rehar outfit. Designed for Cannes, the ensemble unveils a white peacock-inspired masterpiece shimmering with Mukesh, Zardozi, and radiant mirror work. Fifty artisans devoted 2,354 hours to sculpting the whole look.”