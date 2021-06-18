Pakistani actor Meera claims her mother has been kidnapped, seeks PM Imran Khan’s help in property-grabbing case

Pakistani actor Meera, who has also worked in the Hindi film industry, has sought the help of prime minister Imran Khan in a property case. She has claimed she is being threatened by the land-grabber who has taken over her family property.

The actor, who has featured in films like Kasak, Nazar, Bhadaas, and Sheitaan among others, has submitted an application to Capital City Police Office (CCPO). In the application, she has claimed that her family property, which is worth billions has been allegedly taken over by a man named Mian Shahid Mahmood who lived there as a tenant.

“I am being threatened by Mian Shahid Mahmood, he is a land-grabber who is trying to illegally take over my family property after agreeing to live there as a tenant. This person kidnapped my mother and now he is doing his best to get hold of my family property. I have submitted an application to CCPO Lahore as well, and appeal to the PM of Pakistan to take notice of this issue,” Meera said in an interview to Express Tribune.

Meera added that she has dedicated her entire career to her country and now is waiting to see how the government will help her in the property dispute.

However, the man accused by Meera claims that it is him who was duped by Meera’s mother Shafqat Zahra and brother Ahasan. Express Tribune reported that Mian Shahid Mahmood also submitted an application to CCPO where he said, “I purchased the property from Meera’s mother and also made the payment. However, when I asked for the property documents Shafqat Zahra did not hand them over.”