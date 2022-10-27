Pakistani actor Feroze Khan accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Aliza, releases statement: ‘Would never knowingly hurt…’

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has been accused of domestic violence by his former wife, Aliza Sultan, who has shared visual proof of the abuse. Aliza alleged that she was abused by the actor between the years 2020 and 2022.

This September, after deciding to separate from Feroze, Aliza had put out a statement which spoke about how she was mentally and physically harassed during their marriage. Aliza has now shared visual proof of the alleged violence, following which, Feroze, who had been silent on the subject till now, has also given a statement in his defense.

After several internet users and Pakistani celebrities (including the likes of Usna Shah and Asim Azhar) condemned Feroze, he said in a statement, “I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I fully intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and I have instructed my legal team accordingly. I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the law in its true letter and spirit and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I very strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth.”

During their separation last month, Aliza had said in her statement. “Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos. In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation at my husband’s hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner. The welfare and well-being of my children have played a significant role in my decision. I do not want them to grow in an unhealthy, toxic and violent household.”

Feroze is a familiar face of Pakistani television and has featured in shows like Bikhra Mera Naseeb, Gul-e-Rana and Khaani among more. Feroze and Aliza have two children together.