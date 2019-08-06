Jammu & Kashmir loses special status: Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and others react

Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Mawra Hocane and others have reacted to the dilution of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution without scrapping the provision.

Advertising

Raees actor Mahira Khan posted on Twitter, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep,”

Veena Malik wrote on Twitter, “Shame…!!! How can india revoke Article 370 Kashmir is still a disputed territory!!! #Article370.”

Farooq Hareem tweeted, “Why is the world quite?!?! How come this brutality in kashmir is being ignored?!? Have we lost all humanity!!!?! Its time to raise our voices!! Its time to stand with kashmir! Its time to end this brutality and injustice!#KashmirBleeds #KashmirNeedsAttention.”

Advertising

Mawra Hocane, who made her debut in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam, wrote on Twitter, “Where is UNHRC? It’s inhumane. #Kashmir Do we live in such dark times? Countless conventions to protect human lives? What about all the rights & rules we are taught in the books? Do they mean anything? ”

Feroze Khan tweeted, “I am KASHMIR #KashmirBleeds #StandwithKashmir”

Farhan Saeed took to Twitter and wrote, “Kashmir is the land of Kashmiris , is it too difficult to understand? The world should speak up , it is about time! Kashmiris have suffered a lot already. This decision today by so called largest democracy of the world of declaring Kashmiris as minorities on their own land is ridiculous and unacceptable on so many levels.”

Also read | Bollywood reacts to Jammu-Kashmir resolution

“#StandwithKashmir always and forever. Hoping, wishing and praying for peace in Kashmir,” Humayun Saeed said via Twitter.

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar wrote on her Instagram story, “#StandWithKashmir stop more killings”

Urwa Hocane posted on Twitter, “Praying for Peace in #Kashmir!”