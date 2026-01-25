Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Padma Awards 2026 Winners List: Full List of Recipients Including Dharmendra and Mammootty
Padma Awards 2026 winners list: Check the full list of recipients including Dharmendra receiving Padma Vibhushan and Mammootty awarded Padma Bhushan along with others honoured this year.
Padma Awards 2026: In the field of art, iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, will be conferred with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan. One of the most celebrated actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he won the Padma Bhushan in 2012.
Legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, ace playback singer Alka Yagnik, and advertising legend Piyush Pandey have been named as recipients for the Padma Bhushan.
The highly anticipated Padma Awards for 2026 were announced on Sunday on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awards recognise the impeccable contributions made by civilians in various fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. While five persons will be presented with the Padma Vibhushan, 13 will receive the Padma Bhushan, and 113 will receive the Padma Shri.
Don’t Miss | Dharmendra: The He-Man who was Everyman’s Hero
Meanwhile, actors R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Satish Shah, Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad will receive the Padma Shri. The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial event, which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan later this year.
The announcement also prompted reactions from the winners and their families.
Reacting to the honour bestowed on her late husband Dharmendra, Hema Malini wrote on X, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award🙏.”
Following the announcement, Mammootty shared his heartfelt reaction to the recognition while speaking to Mathrubhumi News. He said, “Santosham, athi santhosham… there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country.”
Madhavan, meanwhile, took to Instagram to post, “THANK YOU ALL SO VERY VERY MUCH 🙏🙏🙏I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honor, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment. I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come. (I am overwhelmed with all your love and messages. Please allow me sometime to get back to all of you.🤗🤗🙏🙏)”
Padma Awards 2026 winners:
Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2026 winners:
Padma Vibhushan 2026 winnners:
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|2
|Shri K T Thomas
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|3
|Ms. N Rajam
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|Shri P Narayanan
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|5
|Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
Padma Bhushan 2026 winnners:
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Ms. Alka Yagnik
|Art
|Maharashtra
|2
|Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari
|Public Affairs
|Uttarakhand
|3
|Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|4
|Shri Mammootty
|Art
|Kerala
|5
|Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu
|Medicine
|United States of America
|6
|Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|7
|Shri S K M Maeilanandhan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|8
|Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh
|Art
|Karnataka
|9
|Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Jharkhand
|10
|Shri Uday Kotak
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|11
|Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|12
|Shri Vellappally Natesan
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|13
|Shri Vijay Amritraj
|Sports
|United States of America
Padma Shri 2026 winnners:
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Shri A E Muthunayagam
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
|2
|Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|Shri Anke Gowda M.
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|4
|Ms. Armida Fernandez
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|5
|Shri Arvind Vaidya
|Art
|Gujarat
|6
|Shri Ashok Khade
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|7
|Shri Ashok Kumar Singh
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|Shri Asok Kumar Haldar
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|9
|Shri Baldev Singh
|Sports
|Punjab
|10
|Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar
|Sports
|Madhya Pradesh
|11
|Shri Bharat Singh Bharti
|Art
|Bihar
|12
|Shri Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
|Art
|Maharashtra
|13
|Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
|Art
|Bihar
|14
|Shri Brij Lal Bhat
|Social Work
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15
|Shri Buddha Rashmi Mani
|Others – Archaeology
|Uttar Pradesh
|16
|Dr. Budhri Tati
|Social Work
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|Shri Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|18
|Shri Charan Hembram
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|19
|Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|20
|Ms. Deepika Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|21
|Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
|Art
|Gujarat
|22
|Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|23
|Shri Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|24
|Shri Gambir Singh Yonzone
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|25
|Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|26
|Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian & Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|27
|Shri Gopal Ji Trivedi
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|28
|Shri Guduru Venkat Rao
|Medicine
|Telangana
|29
|Shri H V Hande
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|30
|Shri Hally War
|Social Work
|Meghalaya
|31
|Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
|Art
|West Bengal
|32
|Shri Haricharan Saikia
|Art
|Assam
|33
|Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
|Sports
|Punjab
|34
|Shri Inderjit Singh Sidhu
|Social Work
|Chandigarh
|35
|Shri Janardan Bapurao Bothe
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|36
|Shri Jogesh Deuri
|Others – Agriculture
|Assam
|37
|Shri Juzer Vasi
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|38
|Shri Jyotish Debnath
|Art
|West Bengal
|39
|Shri K Pajanivel
|Sports
|Puducherry
|40
|Shri K Ramasamy
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|41
|Shri K Vijay Kumar
|Civil Service
|Tamil Nadu
|42
|Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|43
|Shri Kailash Chandra Pant
|Literature and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|44
|Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon
|Art
|Kerala
|45
|Shri Kewal Krishan Thakral
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|46
|Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal
|Art
|Haryana
|47
|Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma G
|Social Work
|Kerala
|48
|Shri Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|49
|Shri Kumar Bose
|Art
|West Bengal
|50
|Shri Kumarasamy Thangaraj
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|51
|Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch
|Art
|Germany
|52
|Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
|Literature and Education
|Russia
|53
|Shri Madhavan Ranganathan
|Art
|Maharashtra
|54
|Shri Maganti Murali Mohan
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|55
|Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|56
|Shri Mahendra Nath Roy
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|57
|Shri Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|58
|Ms. Mangala Kapoor
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|59
|Shri Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
|Art
|Gujarat
|60
|Shri Mohan Nagar
|Social Work
|Madhya Pradesh
|61
|Shri Narayan Vyas
|Others – Archaeology
|Madhya Pradesh
|62
|Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
|63
|Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|64
|Shri Nuruddin Ahmed
|Art
|Assam
|65
|Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|66
|Dr. Padma Gurmet
|Medicine
|Ladakh
|67
|Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy
|Medicine
|Telangana
|68
|Ms. Pokhila Lekthepi
|Art
|Assam
|69
|Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|70
|Shri Prateek Sharma
|Medicine
|United States of America
|71
|Shri Praveen Kumar
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|72
|Shri Prem Lal Gautam
|Science and Engineering
|Himachal Pradesh
|73
|Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|74
|Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|75
|Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|76
|Shri R V S Mani
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|77
|Shri Rabilal Tudu
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|78
|Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)
|Others – Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|79
|Shri Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|80
|Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|81
|Shri Rajendra Prasad
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|82
|Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)
|Others – Animal Husbandry
|Telangana
|83
|Shri Ramamurthy Sreedher
|Others – Radio Broadcasting
|Delhi
|84
|Shri Ramchandra Godbole & Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo)
|Medicine
|Chhattisgarh
|85
|Shri Ratilal Borisagar
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|86
|Shri Rohit Sharma
|Sports
|Maharashtra
|87
|Ms. S G Susheelamma
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|88
|Shri Sangyusang S Pongener
|Art
|Nagaland
|89
|Sant Niranjan Dass
|Others – Spiritualism
|Punjab
|90
|Shri Sarat Kumar Patra
|Art
|Odisha
|91
|Shri Saroj Mandal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|92
|Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|93
|Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|94
|Ms. Savita Punia
|Sports
|Haryana
|95
|Prof. Shafi Shauq
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|96
|Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|97
|Shri Shrirang Devaba Lad
|Others – Agriculture
|Maharashtra
|98
|Ms. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|99
|Shri Shyam Sundar
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|Shri Simanchal Patro
|Art
|Odisha
|101
|Ms. Sivasankari
|Literature and Education
|Tamil Nadu
|102
|Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|103
|Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|104
|Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|105
|Shri Taga Ram Bheel
|Art
|Rajasthan
|106
|Shri Tarun Bhattacharya
|Art
|West Bengal
|107
|Shri Techi Gubin
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|108
|Shri Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|109
|Ms. Tripti Mukherjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|110
|Shri Veezhinathan Kamakoti
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|111
|Shri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
|Literature and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|112
|Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)
|Sports
|Georgia
|113
|Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
|Art
|Manipur
Widely regarded as an actor par excellence, Dharmendra was often called the “He-Man” of Bollywood, thanks to his many memorable action roles. Hailing from a village in Ludhiana district of Punjab, he was born to a school teacher in 1935. While his family had no links to the film industry whatsoever, Dharmendra harboured acting dreams from a young age. After winning a talent hunt in 1958, he made his film debut in 1960 at the age of 25 and subsequently became one of the most successful stars in Bollywood, delivering more hits than even Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Mammootty, meanwhile, is often regarded as one of the most celebrated and revered actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has won a record three National Film Awards for Best Actor, the second-most by any thespian, an honour he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn. He has acted in over 400 films across various languages.
One of the most popular playback singers in Indian cinema, Alka Yagnik has sung thousands of songs in various film industries across the country. Piyush Pandey, who passed away in October of last year, was one of the most influential creative minds in the Indian advertising scene.
