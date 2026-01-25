Padma Awards 2026 Winners List: Full List of Recipients Including Dharmendra and Mammootty

Padma Awards 2026 winners list: Check the full list of recipients including Dharmendra receiving Padma Vibhushan and Mammootty awarded Padma Bhushan along with others honoured this year.

Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners

Padma Awards 2026: In the field of art, iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, will be conferred with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan. One of the most celebrated actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he won the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, ace playback singer Alka Yagnik, and advertising legend Piyush Pandey have been named as recipients for the Padma Bhushan.

The highly anticipated Padma Awards for 2026 were announced on Sunday on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awards recognise the impeccable contributions made by civilians in various fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. While five persons will be presented with the Padma Vibhushan, 13 will receive the Padma Bhushan, and 113 will receive the Padma Shri.

Meanwhile, actors R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Satish Shah, Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad will receive the Padma Shri. The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial event, which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan later this year.

The announcement also prompted reactions from the winners and their families.

Reacting to the honour bestowed on her late husband Dharmendra, Hema Malini wrote on X, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award🙏.”

Following the announcement, Mammootty shared his heartfelt reaction to the recognition while speaking to Mathrubhumi News. He said, “Santosham, athi santhosham… there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country.”

Madhavan, meanwhile, took to Instagram to post, “THANK YOU ALL SO VERY VERY MUCH 🙏🙏🙏I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honor, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment. I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come. (I am overwhelmed with all your love and messages. Please allow me sometime to get back to all of you.🤗🤗🙏🙏)”

Padma Awards 2026 winners:

Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2026 winners:

Padma Vibhushan 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country
1 Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra
2 Shri K T Thomas Public Affairs Kerala
3 Ms. N Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh
4 Shri P Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala
5 Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala

Padma Bhushan 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country
1 Ms. Alka Yagnik Art Maharashtra
2 Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Public Affairs Uttarakhand
3 Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy Medicine Tamil Nadu
4 Shri Mammootty Art Kerala
5 Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine United States of America
6 Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra
7 Shri S K M Maeilanandhan Social Work Tamil Nadu
8 Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh Art Karnataka
9 Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) Public Affairs Jharkhand
10 Shri Uday Kotak Trade and Industry Maharashtra
11 Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi
12 Shri Vellappally Natesan Public Affairs Kerala
13 Shri Vijay Amritraj Sports United States of America

Padma Shri 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country
1 Shri A E Muthunayagam Science and Engineering Kerala
2 Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi Art Uttar Pradesh
3 Shri Anke Gowda M. Social Work Karnataka
4 Ms. Armida Fernandez Medicine Maharashtra
5 Shri Arvind Vaidya Art Gujarat
6 Shri Ashok Khade Trade and Industry Maharashtra
7 Shri Ashok Kumar Singh Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
8 Shri Asok Kumar Haldar Literature and Education West Bengal
9 Shri Baldev Singh Sports Punjab
10 Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar Sports Madhya Pradesh
11 Shri Bharat Singh Bharti Art Bihar
12 Shri Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Art Maharashtra
13 Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) Art Bihar
14 Shri Brij Lal Bhat Social Work Jammu and Kashmir
15 Shri Buddha Rashmi Mani Others – Archaeology Uttar Pradesh
16 Dr. Budhri Tati Social Work Chhattisgarh
17 Shri Chandramouli Gaddamanugu Science and Engineering Telangana
18 Shri Charan Hembram Literature and Education Odisha
19 Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav Art Uttar Pradesh
20 Ms. Deepika Reddy Art Telangana
21 Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Art Gujarat
22 Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad Art Andhra Pradesh
23 Shri Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Art Rajasthan
24 Shri Gambir Singh Yonzone Literature and Education West Bengal
25 Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh
26 Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian & Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu
27 Shri Gopal Ji Trivedi Science and Engineering Bihar
28 Shri Guduru Venkat Rao Medicine Telangana
29 Shri H V Hande Medicine Tamil Nadu
30 Shri Hally War Social Work Meghalaya
31 Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) Art West Bengal
32 Shri Haricharan Saikia Art Assam
33 Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Sports Punjab
34 Shri Inderjit Singh Sidhu Social Work Chandigarh
35 Shri Janardan Bapurao Bothe Social Work Maharashtra
36 Shri Jogesh Deuri Others – Agriculture Assam
37 Shri Juzer Vasi Science and Engineering Maharashtra
38 Shri Jyotish Debnath Art West Bengal
39 Shri K Pajanivel Sports Puducherry
40 Shri K Ramasamy Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu
41 Shri K Vijay Kumar Civil Service Tamil Nadu
42 Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) Public Affairs Assam
43 Shri Kailash Chandra Pant Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh
44 Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon Art Kerala
45 Shri Kewal Krishan Thakral Medicine Uttar Pradesh
46 Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal Art Haryana
47 Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma G Social Work Kerala
48 Shri Krishnamurty Balasubramanian Science and Engineering Telangana
49 Shri Kumar Bose Art West Bengal
50 Shri Kumarasamy Thangaraj Science and Engineering Telangana
51 Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch Art Germany
52 Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Literature and Education Russia
53 Shri Madhavan Ranganathan Art Maharashtra
54 Shri Maganti Murali Mohan Art Andhra Pradesh
55 Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra Literature and Education Odisha
56 Shri Mahendra Nath Roy Literature and Education West Bengal
57 Shri Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Literature and Education Delhi
58 Ms. Mangala Kapoor Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
59 Shri Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Art Gujarat
60 Shri Mohan Nagar Social Work Madhya Pradesh
61 Shri Narayan Vyas Others – Archaeology Madhya Pradesh
62 Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Literature and Education Tripura
63 Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Social Work Gujarat
64 Shri Nuruddin Ahmed Art Assam
65 Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan Art Tamil Nadu
66 Dr. Padma Gurmet Medicine Ladakh
67 Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy Medicine Telangana
68 Ms. Pokhila Lekthepi Art Assam
69 Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore Literature and Education Karnataka
70 Shri Prateek Sharma Medicine United States of America
71 Shri Praveen Kumar Sports Uttar Pradesh
72 Shri Prem Lal Gautam Science and Engineering Himachal Pradesh
73 Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee Art West Bengal
74 Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan Medicine Tamil Nadu
75 Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu
76 Shri R V S Mani Civil Service Delhi
77 Shri Rabilal Tudu Literature and Education West Bengal
78 Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) Others – Agriculture Uttar Pradesh
79 Shri Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Art Maharashtra
80 Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Art Tamil Nadu
81 Shri Rajendra Prasad Medicine Uttar Pradesh
82 Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) Others – Animal Husbandry Telangana
83 Shri Ramamurthy Sreedher Others – Radio Broadcasting Delhi
84 Shri Ramchandra Godbole & Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo) Medicine Chhattisgarh
85 Shri Ratilal Borisagar Literature and Education Gujarat
86 Shri Rohit Sharma Sports Maharashtra
87 Ms. S G Susheelamma Social Work Karnataka
88 Shri Sangyusang S Pongener Art Nagaland
89 Sant Niranjan Dass Others – Spiritualism Punjab
90 Shri Sarat Kumar Patra Art Odisha
91 Shri Saroj Mandal Medicine West Bengal
92 Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra
93 Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal Trade and Industry Maharashtra
94 Ms. Savita Punia Sports Haryana
95 Prof. Shafi Shauq Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir
96 Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati Literature and Education Karnataka
97 Shri Shrirang Devaba Lad Others – Agriculture Maharashtra
98 Ms. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar Science and Engineering Karnataka
99 Shri Shyam Sundar Medicine Uttar Pradesh
100 Shri Simanchal Patro Art Odisha
101 Ms. Sivasankari Literature and Education Tamil Nadu
102 Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi Medicine Karnataka
103 Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj Social Work Rajasthan
104 Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) Trade and Industry Karnataka
105 Shri Taga Ram Bheel Art Rajasthan
106 Shri Tarun Bhattacharya Art West Bengal
107 Shri Techi Gubin Social Work Arunachal Pradesh
108 Shri Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Art Tamil Nadu
109 Ms. Tripti Mukherjee Art West Bengal
110 Shri Veezhinathan Kamakoti Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu
111 Shri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh
112 Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) Sports Georgia
113 Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) Art Manipur

Widely regarded as an actor par excellence, Dharmendra was often called the “He-Man” of Bollywood, thanks to his many memorable action roles. Hailing from a village in Ludhiana district of Punjab, he was born to a school teacher in 1935. While his family had no links to the film industry whatsoever, Dharmendra harboured acting dreams from a young age. After winning a talent hunt in 1958, he made his film debut in 1960 at the age of 25 and subsequently became one of the most successful stars in Bollywood, delivering more hits than even Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is often regarded as one of the most celebrated and revered actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has won a record three National Film Awards for Best Actor, the second-most by any thespian, an honour he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn. He has acted in over 400 films across various languages.

One of the most popular playback singers in Indian cinema, Alka Yagnik has sung thousands of songs in various film industries across the country. Piyush Pandey, who passed away in October of last year, was one of the most influential creative minds in the Indian advertising scene.

