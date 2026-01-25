Padma Awards 2026 Winners List: Full List of Recipients Including Dharmendra and Mammootty

Padma Awards 2026: In the field of art, iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, will be conferred with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan. One of the most celebrated actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he won the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, ace playback singer Alka Yagnik, and advertising legend Piyush Pandey have been named as recipients for the Padma Bhushan.

The highly anticipated Padma Awards for 2026 were announced on Sunday on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awards recognise the impeccable contributions made by civilians in various fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. While five persons will be presented with the Padma Vibhushan, 13 will receive the Padma Bhushan, and 113 will receive the Padma Shri.

Don’t Miss | Dharmendra: The He-Man who was Everyman’s Hero

Meanwhile, actors R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Satish Shah, Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad will receive the Padma Shri. The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial event, which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan later this year.

The announcement also prompted reactions from the winners and their families.

Reacting to the honour bestowed on her late husband Dharmendra, Hema Malini wrote on X, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award🙏.”

Story continues below this ad

Following the announcement, Mammootty shared his heartfelt reaction to the recognition while speaking to Mathrubhumi News. He said, “Santosham, athi santhosham… there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country.”

Madhavan, meanwhile, took to Instagram to post, “THANK YOU ALL SO VERY VERY MUCH 🙏🙏🙏I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honor, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment. I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come. (I am overwhelmed with all your love and messages. Please allow me sometime to get back to all of you.🤗🤗🙏🙏)”

Padma Awards 2026 winners:

Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2026 winners:

Padma Vibhushan 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 2 Shri K T Thomas Public Affairs Kerala 3 Ms. N Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh 4 Shri P Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala 5 Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala Padma Bhushan 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Ms. Alka Yagnik Art Maharashtra 2 Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Public Affairs Uttarakhand 3 Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy Medicine Tamil Nadu 4 Shri Mammootty Art Kerala 5 Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine United States of America 6 Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 7 Shri S K M Maeilanandhan Social Work Tamil Nadu 8 Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh Art Karnataka 9 Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) Public Affairs Jharkhand 10 Shri Uday Kotak Trade and Industry Maharashtra 11 Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 12 Shri Vellappally Natesan Public Affairs Kerala 13 Shri Vijay Amritraj Sports United States of America Padma Shri 2026 winnners:

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Shri A E Muthunayagam Science and Engineering Kerala 2 Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi Art Uttar Pradesh 3 Shri Anke Gowda M. Social Work Karnataka 4 Ms. Armida Fernandez Medicine Maharashtra 5 Shri Arvind Vaidya Art Gujarat 6 Shri Ashok Khade Trade and Industry Maharashtra 7 Shri Ashok Kumar Singh Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh 8 Shri Asok Kumar Haldar Literature and Education West Bengal 9 Shri Baldev Singh Sports Punjab 10 Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar Sports Madhya Pradesh 11 Shri Bharat Singh Bharti Art Bihar 12 Shri Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Art Maharashtra 13 Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) Art Bihar 14 Shri Brij Lal Bhat Social Work Jammu and Kashmir 15 Shri Buddha Rashmi Mani Others – Archaeology Uttar Pradesh 16 Dr. Budhri Tati Social Work Chhattisgarh 17 Shri Chandramouli Gaddamanugu Science and Engineering Telangana 18 Shri Charan Hembram Literature and Education Odisha 19 Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav Art Uttar Pradesh 20 Ms. Deepika Reddy Art Telangana 21 Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Art Gujarat 22 Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad Art Andhra Pradesh 23 Shri Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Art Rajasthan 24 Shri Gambir Singh Yonzone Literature and Education West Bengal 25 Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh 26 Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian & Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu 27 Shri Gopal Ji Trivedi Science and Engineering Bihar 28 Shri Guduru Venkat Rao Medicine Telangana 29 Shri H V Hande Medicine Tamil Nadu 30 Shri Hally War Social Work Meghalaya 31 Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) Art West Bengal 32 Shri Haricharan Saikia Art Assam 33 Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Sports Punjab 34 Shri Inderjit Singh Sidhu Social Work Chandigarh 35 Shri Janardan Bapurao Bothe Social Work Maharashtra 36 Shri Jogesh Deuri Others – Agriculture Assam 37 Shri Juzer Vasi Science and Engineering Maharashtra 38 Shri Jyotish Debnath Art West Bengal 39 Shri K Pajanivel Sports Puducherry 40 Shri K Ramasamy Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 41 Shri K Vijay Kumar Civil Service Tamil Nadu 42 Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) Public Affairs Assam 43 Shri Kailash Chandra Pant Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh 44 Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon Art Kerala 45 Shri Kewal Krishan Thakral Medicine Uttar Pradesh 46 Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal Art Haryana 47 Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma G Social Work Kerala 48 Shri Krishnamurty Balasubramanian Science and Engineering Telangana 49 Shri Kumar Bose Art West Bengal 50 Shri Kumarasamy Thangaraj Science and Engineering Telangana 51 Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch Art Germany 52 Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Literature and Education Russia 53 Shri Madhavan Ranganathan Art Maharashtra 54 Shri Maganti Murali Mohan Art Andhra Pradesh 55 Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra Literature and Education Odisha 56 Shri Mahendra Nath Roy Literature and Education West Bengal 57 Shri Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Literature and Education Delhi 58 Ms. Mangala Kapoor Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh 59 Shri Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Art Gujarat 60 Shri Mohan Nagar Social Work Madhya Pradesh 61 Shri Narayan Vyas Others – Archaeology Madhya Pradesh 62 Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Literature and Education Tripura 63 Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Social Work Gujarat 64 Shri Nuruddin Ahmed Art Assam 65 Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan Art Tamil Nadu 66 Dr. Padma Gurmet Medicine Ladakh 67 Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy Medicine Telangana 68 Ms. Pokhila Lekthepi Art Assam 69 Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore Literature and Education Karnataka 70 Shri Prateek Sharma Medicine United States of America 71 Shri Praveen Kumar Sports Uttar Pradesh 72 Shri Prem Lal Gautam Science and Engineering Himachal Pradesh 73 Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee Art West Bengal 74 Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan Medicine Tamil Nadu 75 Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu 76 Shri R V S Mani Civil Service Delhi 77 Shri Rabilal Tudu Literature and Education West Bengal 78 Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) Others – Agriculture Uttar Pradesh 79 Shri Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Art Maharashtra 80 Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Art Tamil Nadu 81 Shri Rajendra Prasad Medicine Uttar Pradesh 82 Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) Others – Animal Husbandry Telangana 83 Shri Ramamurthy Sreedher Others – Radio Broadcasting Delhi 84 Shri Ramchandra Godbole & Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo) Medicine Chhattisgarh 85 Shri Ratilal Borisagar Literature and Education Gujarat 86 Shri Rohit Sharma Sports Maharashtra 87 Ms. S G Susheelamma Social Work Karnataka 88 Shri Sangyusang S Pongener Art Nagaland 89 Sant Niranjan Dass Others – Spiritualism Punjab 90 Shri Sarat Kumar Patra Art Odisha 91 Shri Saroj Mandal Medicine West Bengal 92 Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 93 Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal Trade and Industry Maharashtra 94 Ms. Savita Punia Sports Haryana 95 Prof. Shafi Shauq Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir 96 Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati Literature and Education Karnataka 97 Shri Shrirang Devaba Lad Others – Agriculture Maharashtra 98 Ms. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar Science and Engineering Karnataka 99 Shri Shyam Sundar Medicine Uttar Pradesh 100 Shri Simanchal Patro Art Odisha 101 Ms. Sivasankari Literature and Education Tamil Nadu 102 Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi Medicine Karnataka 103 Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj Social Work Rajasthan 104 Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) Trade and Industry Karnataka 105 Shri Taga Ram Bheel Art Rajasthan 106 Shri Tarun Bhattacharya Art West Bengal 107 Shri Techi Gubin Social Work Arunachal Pradesh 108 Shri Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Art Tamil Nadu 109 Ms. Tripti Mukherjee Art West Bengal 110 Shri Veezhinathan Kamakoti Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 111 Shri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh 112 Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) Sports Georgia 113 Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) Art Manipur

Widely regarded as an actor par excellence, Dharmendra was often called the “He-Man” of Bollywood, thanks to his many memorable action roles. Hailing from a village in Ludhiana district of Punjab, he was born to a school teacher in 1935. While his family had no links to the film industry whatsoever, Dharmendra harboured acting dreams from a young age. After winning a talent hunt in 1958, he made his film debut in 1960 at the age of 25 and subsequently became one of the most successful stars in Bollywood, delivering more hits than even Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Story continues below this ad

Mammootty, meanwhile, is often regarded as one of the most celebrated and revered actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has won a record three National Film Awards for Best Actor, the second-most by any thespian, an honour he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn. He has acted in over 400 films across various languages.

ICYMI | Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget

One of the most popular playback singers in Indian cinema, Alka Yagnik has sung thousands of songs in various film industries across the country. Piyush Pandey, who passed away in October of last year, was one of the most influential creative minds in the Indian advertising scene.