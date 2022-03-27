Pachinko star Jin-ha apologises for sharing photos of women on his blog without consent: ‘I trespassed…’

Pachinko actor Jin-ha, who was recently embroiled in controversy, apologised for taking and uploading photos of women on his Tumblr blog without permission. On March 26, he released an apology on his official website.

He wrote, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about my mistakes. I completely accept all the criticism I have received. It is true that my Tumblr account, Korean Flowers in Bloom, which I’ve had since 2011, should never have existed. I trespassed on the privacy of the women in the photos on the account, and the comments I added to the photos were inappropriate. I regret my actions and am sincerely sorry.”

Ji-ha added, “I did wrong in taking those photos and uploading them online 11 years ago. Furthermore, I failed to take into consideration the negative impact and left the account as it was for many years. I sent a request to Tumblr to delete my account and they have now done so. Korean Flowers in Bloom no longer exists.”

He further wrote, “Once again, I apologize to the women in the photos that I took. I also apologize to those who felt uncomfortable at the content of my Tumblr account. I can only be grateful that my lack of judgment in 2011 has been criticized by more clear-eyed readers than me. Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to rectify my mistakes.”

Jin-ha signed off, “I should have been better from the start, but even if I realized too late, thank you for helping me realize what I’d done wrong. I will work hard and study in future so as not to repeat the same mistakes. Sincerely, Jin Ha.”

From July 2010 to September 2011, Jin-Ha was in charge of an account, where he secretly photographed Korean middle-aged and elderly women on the street or on the subway. He also shared comments that contained sexual harassment. The women’s faces were revealed without pixilation. At present, the actor stars in Pachinko, where he plays the role of Solomon, the grandson of Sun-ja.