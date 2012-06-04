Over 5,000 guitarists create record to Bhupen Hazarika’s tune

A total of 5,406 guitarists entered their name into the Limca Book of Records by simultaneously playing a song by legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika here today.

The event saw Hazarika’s evergreen record Bistirno Parore being tuned by people from all walks of life at the Sarusajai Stadium here.

Hope Events,organisers of the event,said that they plan to break the world record next and enter their name into the Guinness Book of Records.

The current world record was made in Poland in 2009,when 6,346 guitarists played a tune together.

At the event today,the guitarists broke the previous national record for the largest guitar ensemble which was created in Shillong in 2006 by 1,730 guitarists.

All the participants at today’s event carried their own instrument.

