Oscars 2023 nominations: Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes scores a nom for India in Documentary Feature Film category

Shaunak Sen’s documentary film All That Breathes has clinched an Oscar nomination for India in the Documentary Feature Film category. All That Breathes follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have made it their lives’ mission to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

All That Breathes is competing in the Best Documentary Feature Film category with — All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.

All That Breathes has won top awards at the Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. The docu film was lauded for its delicate and bold storytelling. Los Angeles Times even called it the ‘most beautifully realised documentary in recent memory’. The documentary has already been acquired by HBO Documentary Films, but as of now, it is not available to stream on any Indian OTT platform.

The official synopsis of All That Breathes reads, “All That Breathes reads, “In one of the world’s most populated cities, two brothers — Nadeem and Saud — devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the ‘kite brothers’ spend day and night caring for the creatures in their makeshift avian basement hospital. Director Shaunak Sen (Cities of Sleep) explores the connection between the kites and the brothers who help them return to the skies, offering a mesmerizing chronicle of inter-species coexistence.”

Also Read | Indian film All That Breathes wins top documentary award at Cannes 2022

Helmed by Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes had earlier featured in the Academy Awards’ shortlist in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Now it remains to be seen if All That Breathes finally manages to bag the coveted golden trophy in March. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles’ iconic Dolby Theatre on March 12.