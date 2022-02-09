Oscars 2022: Watch directors Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh’s reaction as Writing with Fire earns nomination

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing with Fire scored a nomination at the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday. Nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, Writing with Fire is the only Indian film to be nominated at the 2022 Oscars. This was certainly one of the biggest moments for the makers of the film and co-director Thomas has shared a video of their reaction as they got the news of their Oscar nod.

Rintu Thomas shared a video on Twitter with the caption, “Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!! #OscarNoms #WritingWithFire.” In the video, it is evident that the filmmakers were genuinely surprised and could not hold their emotions.

Writing with Fire has been nominated alongside Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of the Soul (Or When the Revolution Could not be Televised).

The documentary spotlights Khabar Lahariya, a rural newspaper run by Dalit women. The feature chronicles Khabar Lahariya’s transition from print to digital in recent years. The film follows Meera and her fellow journalists as they get acquainted with new technology whilst questioning patriarchy, investigating incompetence of the police force, and reporting stories about victims of caste and gender violence.

Writing with Fire had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, where it won two awards – The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award. Since then, it has bagged more than 20 international awards.