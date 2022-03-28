Oscars 2022: Indian documentary Writing with Fire bows out, Summer of Soul emerges winner

After being nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year’s Oscars, Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary, Writing with Fire had to bow out of the Oscar race as the prize was won by Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

Writing with Fire was the first Indian documentary made by an all-India independent production to bag an Oscar nomination in this category.

After being considered in the Oscars race in such a big way, Ghosh spoke to The Indian Express and said, “We are beyond delighted. This is a massive moment for us and for Indian cinema. This is the first time an Indian documentary has been nominated for an Academy Award, so it has made history. This film is about fearless Dalit women journalists who are redefining what being powerful means, quintessentially the story of the modern Indian woman.”

Writing with Fire tells the story of a group of enterprising and courageous Dalit women who run their own newspaper Khabar Lahariya in Bundelkhand.

Apart from Summer of Soul and Writing with Fire, the other three nominees in this category were Ascension, Attica and Flee.