Oscars 2021: Bittu makes it to Live Action Short Film shortlist

Karishma Dev Dube directorial Bittu has made it to the Live Action Short Film shortlist for the 93rd Academy Awards. Meanwhile, India’s official Oscar entry Jallikattu failed to make it to the International Feature Film shortlist.

Based on a true story, Bittu tells the tale of a heartwarming friendship between two school-going friends. Besides winning the Student Academy Award, the short film has also made its presence felt in over eighteen film festivals across the world.

The official synopsis of Bittu reads, “Based on a true story, Bittu is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accident.”

Here are all the shortlists in nine categories announced for the 93rd Oscars.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I’m No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami

Pinocchio

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast

“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Never Break” from Giving Voice

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Rain Song” from Minari

“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!

“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan

“Free” from The One and Only Ivan

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…

“Green” from Sound of Metal

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

VISUAL EFFECTS

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya