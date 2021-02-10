scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

Oscars 2021: Bittu makes it to Live Action Short Film shortlist

Based on a true story, Bittu tells the tale of a heartwarming friendship between two school-going friends. Besides winning the Student Academy Award, the short film has also made its presence felt in over eighteen film festivals across the world.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 9:06:53 am
bittuBittu has been directed by Karishma Dev Dube.

Karishma Dev Dube directorial Bittu has made it to the Live Action Short Film shortlist for the 93rd Academy Awards. Meanwhile, India’s official Oscar entry Jallikattu failed to make it to the International Feature Film shortlist.

Based on a true story, Bittu tells the tale of a heartwarming friendship between two school-going friends. Besides winning the Student Academy Award, the short film has also made its presence felt in over eighteen film festivals across the world.

bittu still A still from Bittu.

The official synopsis of Bittu reads, “Based on a true story, Bittu is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accident.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are all the shortlists in nine categories announced for the 93rd Oscars.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile, The Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two of Us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better Days
Iran, Sun Children
Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
Mexico, I’m No Longer Here
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear Comrades!
Taiwan, A Sun
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami
Pinocchio

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast
“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Never Break” from Giving Voice
“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Rain Song” from Minari
“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!
“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan
“Free” from The One and Only Ivan
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…
“Green” from Sound of Metal
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye

VISUAL EFFECTS

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kapoor family bids adieu to Rajiv Kapoor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X