Oscar nominations 2022: Indian documentary Writing with Fire nominated in Best Documentary Feature category

Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing With Fire has made it to this year’s Oscar nominees list in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The documentary film has been making headlines since it won the Special Jury (Impact for Change) and Audience awards at the Sundance Film Festival in January last year. And since then, it has bagged more than 20 international awards.

The Washington Post had tagged Writing with Fire as “The most inspiring journalism movie – maybe ever”.

Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, co-director Sushmit Ghosh had said, “As filmmakers, Rintu and I have always been interested in amplifying stories of resilience and hope. Writing With Fire has had a wonderful journey this year and it’s heartening to see a film from India being cherished by audiences across the globe.”

True story – your Documentary Feature nominees are… #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Centered around one-of-a-kind rural newspaper called Khabar Lahariya run by Dalit women since 2002, the duo’s debut feature documentary throws light on the journey of these women as they ask necessary questions about caste and patriarchy.

Besides Writing with Fire, other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category include Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of the Soul (Or When the Revolution Could not be Televised).

Oscars 2022 will be held on March 27.