Orry calls Dhruv Rathee ‘anti-national’ again, says his videos are ‘torture’: ‘I don’t like him’

Political commentator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is known for his bold and highly controversial statements. Recently, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, reignited his public feud with Dhruv, calling him ‘anti-national’. In an interview, the socialite-content creator claimed that he only talks about issues that ‘fit his narrative’. This is not their first clash. The duo has taken jabs at each other on social media previously.

During a conversation on the KK Create podcast, Orry opened up about the reason why he doesn’t like Dhruv Rathee and said, “I don’t like him, and I don’t like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds. You used me as clickbait and tricked me into watching a 20-minute video, which is not even about me. That was torture for me.”