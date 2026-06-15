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Orry calls Dhruv Rathee ‘anti-national’ again, says his videos are ‘torture’: ‘I don’t like him’
Internet personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry recently attacked Dhruv Rathee in an interview, and called him and 'anti-national' again.
Political commentator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is known for his bold and highly controversial statements. Recently, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, reignited his public feud with Dhruv, calling him ‘anti-national’. In an interview, the socialite-content creator claimed that he only talks about issues that ‘fit his narrative’. This is not their first clash. The duo has taken jabs at each other on social media previously.
During a conversation on the KK Create podcast, Orry opened up about the reason why he doesn’t like Dhruv Rathee and said, “I don’t like him, and I don’t like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds. You used me as clickbait and tricked me into watching a 20-minute video, which is not even about me. That was torture for me.”
The internet personality alleged that Dhruv only pushes a one-sided narrative in his videos. “He is an anti-national. I just feel that he covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative. I don’t know what his topics are exactly because I don’t follow everything, but he’ll say something weird that doesn’t make sense, and when he should be covering something, he just won’t cover it. I just don’t like the guy. Either you look bad, or your AI looks cheap,” he shared.
ALSO READ | Dhruv Rathee slams Dhurandhar as ‘false propaganda’, switches off comments as actors defend film: ‘That was India’s situation’
Orry and Dhruv Rathee’s feud
This is not the first time Orry has mocked Dhruv Rathee publicly. In 2025, the content creator had come out in support of his friend, actor Janhvi Kapoor, after the YouTuber released a video, titled The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, in which he claimed that Janhvi had gotten cosmetic surgery. Dhruv had also named other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kajol in his video, while putting Janhvi’s picture on the thumbnail. Orry didn’t mince his words and called him “anti-nationalist.”
Orry also expressed his views in the comment section of a reel on Instagram talking about the video. He commented, “She probably doesn’t even know who he is,” Orry wrote, “I myself only know him as that anti nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train station despite having followers.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Orry will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
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