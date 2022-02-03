Nusrat Jahan hints she has already tied the knot with Yash Dasgupta: ‘We do not need to get married again’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has hinted once again that she is married to actor Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat and Yash haven’t spoken about their marital status, about which there has been much speculation, especially after she welcomed a baby boy last year.

Last month, she’d declined to discuss her marriage in an interview with the Indian Express, saying, “We are a family. Let’s not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married?” And now, in a new interview to India Today, she said, “We do not need to get married again. How does that sound?”

She said, “I don’t know why people were so bothered about the whole marriage thing. They kept asking me. I mean, what do you expect? That I will call everyone up and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting married!’ If so, you’re expecting the wrong thing. If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it’s my choice, right? I think two people who are married should know that themselves. If they are happy, then what more can one want?”

Asked which faith she will bring up her son Yishaan in, she said, “Like a good human being. That’s what we should all grow up into – good individuals. I am a Muslim and Yash is a Hindu. My son will know the good of both religions. He will serve humanity in the ways he should.”

She said that both she and Yash are ‘open-minded’ and celebrate festivals of all faiths. Yishaan, she said, ‘will grow up to be the ideal citizen of a secular India’.