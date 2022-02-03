scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Nusrat Jahan hints she has already tied the knot with Yash Dasgupta: ‘We do not need to get married again’

Nusrat Jahan has hinted yet again that she tied the knot with Yash Dasgupta, the father of her child.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 3, 2022 10:44:56 am
nusrat jahan yash dasgupta newsNusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta welcomed their son last year. (Photo: Instagram/Nusrat Jahan)

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has hinted once again that she is married to actor Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat and Yash haven’t spoken about their marital status, about which there has been much speculation, especially after she welcomed a baby boy last year.

Last month, she’d declined to discuss her marriage in an interview with the Indian Express, saying, “We are a family. Let’s not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married?” And now, in a new interview to India Today, she said, “We do not need to get married again. How does that sound?”

Also read |Nusrat Jahan says she, partner Yash Dasgupta ‘are family’: ‘Don’t want to get into marriage part, and how do you know I am not married?’

She said, “I don’t know why people were so bothered about the whole marriage thing. They kept asking me. I mean, what do you expect? That I will call everyone up and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting married!’ If so, you’re expecting the wrong thing. If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it’s my choice, right? I think two people who are married should know that themselves. If they are happy, then what more can one want?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Asked which faith she will bring up her son Yishaan in, she said, “Like a good human being. That’s what we should all grow up into – good individuals. I am a Muslim and Yash is a Hindu. My son will know the good of both religions. He will serve humanity in the ways he should.”

She said that both she and Yash are ‘open-minded’ and celebrate festivals of all faiths. Yishaan, she said, ‘will grow up to be the ideal citizen of a secular India’.

