Nusrat Jahan enjoys holiday at beachside destination, see photos

MP and actor Nusrat Jahan is on a holiday with husband Nikhil Jain. She has been uploading photos on her Instagram account.

She captioned the photos, “Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places,it exists in moments,in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious @nikhiljain09.”

Nusrat Jahan had earlier posted photos of herself as she waited for her flight at Mumbai airport. Her husband had also earlier uploaded photos of themselves in traditional getup. He had captioned the post, “Stay like this forever . Stay mine forever after forever! @nusratchirps #thenjaffair pic courtesy @sandip3432.”

Jahan’s inter-faith marriage earlier this year evoked a lot of outcry among conservatives. Her appearance in casual western attire, along with her party colleague Mimi Chakraborty, in Parliament was also criticised by some people on social media.

Nusrat Jahan had shot back at her critics in a social media post. She said, “I represent inclusive India…which is beyond the barriers of caste, Creed and religion. As much as I respect all religions I still remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire.”

Jahan contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Basirhat constituency. When it comes to films, she most recently appeared in Naqaab opposite Shakib Khan.