No one is my buddy in Bollywood: Bipasha Basu

Even after completing a decade in the industry,actress Bipasha Basu says she has no close friends in Bollywood.

The 33-year-old actress says she has her own reservations when it comes to approaching a filmmaker for a role.

“If I meet someone at a function,I do say hello. I am cordial to all. However,I can’t pick up the phone next morning and propose to plan a film together. A lot of this is also due to the fact that no one is my buddy in Bollywood. I know that for some out there this does count. Nothing wrong with that but then that’s just not me,” said Bipasha.

“On my speed dial,there is no one from the industry. When a role is offered and it is good enough then I do that. Otherwise I wait for the next right opportunity,” she added.

However,in the cut throat competition that prevails in Bollywood,doesn’t she feel that she could be losing out on movies?

“Possibly,but then as I said,it’s a conscious call. I haven’t created such equations because I am not comfortable doing that. I can’t see myself saying that ‘Hey,we are friends so give me a role in your film.’

“I am friends with people around me but not friendly enough to start bargaining with them or emotionally blackmail them. Ultimately it’s a good film that counts and when that comes to me,I give it a go ahead. It is as simple as that,” said Bipasha.

After ‘Players’,her ‘Jodi Breakers’ hasn’t succeeded either but Bipasha defends her decision to work with director Ashwini Chaudhary.

“I trusted Ashwini’s sensibilities when I met him. As for critical acclaim and commercial gains,it is futile to discuss that. Sometimes really bad films get a lot of critical acclaim while really good films are not watched by many. It is sheer bad luck that results in the downfall of certain films.”

However,it wasn’t just the luck factor that played spoilsports with ‘Players’. The film just didn’t manage to find an audience despite being well promoted.

“Everyone knows that it was a very expensive film to pull through. As much as we would have wanted,it would have been difficult to recover the costs involved. Also the timing of the film went wrong. We may have had a fair chance if we would have come at some other time. Reality is that it didn’t do well so no excuses there.

“It is impractical to release a film immediately after the New Years weekend. People get back to work after an extended holiday season and can’t be expected to step into theatres soon enough,” said Bipasha.

She is happy with some takeaways from both her films. “I managed to step into a different zone with ‘Jodi Breakers’ and audience saw a different side of my persona there. On the other hand in case of ‘Players’ when people were so harsh on the film as well as other people involved,I got some good reviews. That was heartening enough.”

