Thursday, June 14, 2018
Nimrat Kaur 'proud' of 'Homeland' co-star Claire Danes

Nimrat Kaur says she's proud of her "Homeland" co-actor Claire Danes, who will get a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 24.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: September 15, 2015 1:16:58 pm
Nimrat Kaur, Nimrat Kaur homeland, Nimrat Kaur news, Nimrat Kaur films, Nimrat Kaur movies, Nimrat Kaur claire danes, claire danes Nimrat Kaur and Claire Danes bonded with each other when Nimrat was in the US to shoot a season of the popular American show ‘Homeland’.
"The Lunchbox" actress Nimrat Kaur says she's proud of her "Homeland" co-actor Claire Danes, who will get a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 24.

“So so proud of this amazing blazing woman! Incredibly well deserved! #Bravo #ClaireDanes @SHO_Homeland,” Nimrat posted on Twitter.

The two actors bonded with each other when Nimrat was in the US to shoot a season of the popular American show. It was even reported that Nimrat attended a party organised by Danes, and even taught her a few Bollywood moves.

