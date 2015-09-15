Nimrat Kaur ‘proud’ of ‘Homeland’ co-star Claire Danes

Nimrat Kaur and Claire Danes bonded with each other when Nimrat was in the US to shoot a season of the popular American show ‘Homeland’.

“The Lunchbox” actress Nimrat Kaur says she’s proud of her “Homeland” co-actor Claire Danes, who will get a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 24.

“So so proud of this amazing blazing woman! Incredibly well deserved! #Bravo #ClaireDanes @SHO_Homeland,” Nimrat posted on Twitter.

The two actors bonded with each other when Nimrat was in the US to shoot a season of the popular American show. It was even reported that Nimrat attended a party organised by Danes, and even taught her a few Bollywood moves.

