MP content creator Nidhi Tiwari dies by suicide at 30; last post leaves followers emotional

Madhya Pradesh-based content creator Nidhi Tiwari’s lakhs of social media followers have been taken aback after the news of her untimely death broke. The 30-year-old reportedly died by suicide, and her body was found at her home in Bhusa Mod in the Singrauli district on Saturday, September 26.

Meanwhile, her last social media post, in which she discussed the importance of self-love, has grabbed netizens’ attention, who have been flocking to her profiles to express their condolences.

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Who was Nidhi Tiwari?

For those unfamiliar, Nidhi was a well-known content creator from the Vindhya region with about 9.28 lakh followers on Facebook and 7.12 lakh on Instagram.