MP content creator Nidhi Tiwari dies by suicide at 30; last post leaves followers emotional

Nidhi Tiwari's last post, in which she discussed the importance of self-love, has grabbed netizens' attention, who have been flocking to her profiles to express their condolences.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readSep 28, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Nidhi Tiwari's last post has grabbed netizens' attention, who have been flocking to her profiles to express their condolences.Nidhi Tiwari had over 16.4 lakh followers across Facebook and Instagram. (Credit: Facebook/@nidhi.tiwari.289489)
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Madhya Pradesh-based content creator Nidhi Tiwari’s lakhs of social media followers have been taken aback after the news of her untimely death broke. The 30-year-old reportedly died by suicide, and her body was found at her home in Bhusa Mod in the Singrauli district on Saturday, September 26.

Meanwhile, her last social media post, in which she discussed the importance of self-love, has grabbed netizens’ attention, who have been flocking to her profiles to express their condolences.

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Who was Nidhi Tiwari?

For those unfamiliar, Nidhi was a well-known content creator from the Vindhya region with about 9.28 lakh followers on Facebook and 7.12 lakh on Instagram.

Disclaimer
If you're in distress or know someone who needs emotional support, please reach out for help. You are not alone, and compassionate assistance is available 24/7. Seek support from a mental health professional or contact a helpline immediately.

On Saturday evening, she shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, along with two photos of herself. “Iss adhure dil ko kisi ne pura nahin kiya, maine khud se pura kar diya. Isliye kaha jata hai khud se pyar karo kisi aur se nahin. Khud mein khud ko talash karo, kisi aur mein aakhir kab tak talasho ge khud ko (No one completed this incomplete heart; I completed it myself. That is why it is said, love yourself, not anyone else. Search for yourself within yourself; after all, how long will you search for yourself in someone else)?”

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Soon after, she also shared a reel of her grooving to the popular track “Nadi Biche Naiya Dole” on social media before taking her own life.

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She reportedly won the “Miss Pretty India” title in 2024 and had been pursuing modelling and acting careers since then.

Investigation underway

According to NDTV, her family claimed that Nidhi was speaking to someone on the phone on Saturday evening, after which she allegedly died by suicide. Although she was rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared her dead.

The police are reportedly yet to ascertain the exact reasons that pushed her to take the extreme step and are examining conversations and other circumstances preceding her death before arriving at any conclusions.

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