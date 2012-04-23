Nicki Minaj not ready for kids

Rapper Nicki Minaj says she is not ready to have children yet even though she is impressed by how well pop queen Madonna manages work and family life.

The 29-year-old singer,who is currently in a relationship with Safaree Samuels,said they are not ready to have a baby,reported Contactmusic.

“Madonna made me realise that having kids can be done because I saw her kids coming to rehearsals and that really moved me. But no kids any time soon,” said Minaj.

The ‘Starship’ hitmaker is interested in representing an generation and proving herself a multi-faceted artist.

“I represent an entire generation and I’m not going to allow myself to be defined. So the fans do get the crazy stuff but they also get the uplifting things and they start realising that I’m a multifaceted artist,” she added.

