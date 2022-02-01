Neymar The Perfect Chaos review: The swag and flair of Brazilian football

One may wonder what makes Neymar documentary material, especially while he’s still playing top level football in Europe. It’s tricky to evaluate Neymar’s position in world football. When he was acquired by Barcelona in 2013 to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Saurez, experts were sure that the world is going to witness another great player from Brazil following the footsteps of Pele, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Romario and Ronaldinho. It would have been true if he wasn’t playing during the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The man destined for the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) title however couldn’t outlast the real GOAT’s, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at least when it comes to individual trophies and stats. Directed by David Charles Rodrigues, the documentary Neymar: The Perfect Chaos tries to find the balance between the public image of Neymar versus Neymar in real life.

A career muddled with injuries and controversies, Neymar couldn’t fulfill his potential though he still remains one of the most influential and talented players on the pitch. Neymar couldn’t fulfill what was expected of him – to win the Ballon d’Or or to topple Messi from the top spot. Adding to that, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar’s teammate in PSG and French world cup winner, is all set to take the ‘numero uno’ spot from Messi, and players like Erling Haaland are also scoring consistently. And don’t forget Mohammed Salah who has made more headlines with his performances since joining Liverpool in 2017 than Neymar. Despite all this, Neymar still ranks among the greatest active players for his impeccable technique, envious skill set, influence as a match winner and natural talent infused with Brazilian football’s flair and legacy.

Unlike Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are considered as role models in the sports industry for their professionalism, commitment and longevity, Neymar’s image is that of a naturally talented footballer who’s not fully focused on his profession. The documentary questions this image of Neymar as an under achiever. The documentary tries to tone down this image of Neymar by showing the highlights from his career starting with his triumph with Santos. A boy who was noted for his exceptional skill and talent, Neymar ‘s reputation was first acknowledged by Santos – one of the oldest football clubs in Brazil.

At the age of 17, Neymar, a lanky boy with a funky hairstyle, was signed by Santos. Everything is easy for players like Neymar on the football pitch. In 2011, two years after he was signed, Neymar helped Santos win 2011 Copa Libertadores and he scored six decisive goals in the tournament. The documentary then follows Neymar’s move to Barcelona , the two world cups he was involved in, the Olympic Gold triumph, his move to PSG and the change of mind later. It also looks at all the controversies he was involved in on-field and off-field including a rape accusation which was later quashed due to insufficient evidence. The documentary has interviews of sports journalists, coaches, Neymar’s teammates including Dani Alves, Suarez and Thiago Silva.

The documentary also shows the relation between Neymar and his father Neymar Sr which is an awkward blend of personal and professional relationship. A clip of Neymar Sr insisting that his son wear his cap properly before going to sign the Barcelona contract are instances from the documentary which shows how concerned Neymar Sr was about projecting his son’s image from a very young age to the present day. His vision and awareness to keep Neyamar away from trouble has helped the superstar’s career significantly. But, the documentary also shows how their relationship loses its charm when Neymar starts to do things his way like his decision to leave Barcelona for PSG and his father’s role was limited to only managing his brand. Neymar Sr might be the sole reason why Neymar’s career is still on track and why he hasn’t been distracted like other Brazilian legends. The natural Brazilian tendency to enjoy life to the fullest has cut short the careers of many Brazilian players in the past like that of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo etc. Adriano, who was once expected to rule world football, had to battle depression and substance abuse. So Neymar Sr was well aware of Neymar’s situation and how the boyish tendencies of his son could end up in disaster, especially in a place like Spain.

A man who is often criticised for his lifestyle, unapologetic and carefree attitude, Neymar’s showboat of a life was not well received in a country like Brazil which was at its peak of poverty and inequality. The documentary tries to narrate this love-hate relationship between Neymar and Brazilian fans. Much faith and love was pinned on Neymar’s shoulder in his first world cup in 2014, which was held in Brazil amidst protests and riots. Brazil was on the verge of total anarchy with masses protesting on the streets, agitating against poverty, economic disparity and unemployment. There were even protests for holding the world cup in Brazil while the country was going through a crisis. However, things calmed down as the tournament started. Brazilians forgot all their worries once again to greet the greatest carnival on earth. But what awaited them was a tragic end. Neymar was influential in Brazil’s progress till the quarter final in the tournament against Colombia. As we all remember, in a dangerous attempt to win the ball, Colombian player Juan Camilo Zúñiga badly injured Naymar. The sight of a young Neymar in tears and taken off the field in a stretcher was the most striking image of that world cup. What followed was a disaster in Maracana where Germany thrashed Brazil 7-1 in one of the most humiliating matches in Brazilian history.

However, the documentary lightens up the mood with Neymar’s triumph in 2016 Rio Olympics. Brazil took revenge by beating Germany in the same Maracana ground where they were once humiliated. In the match that went into penalty shootout, Neymar was destined to take the decisive final penalty which he converted successfully to take home Brazil’s first ever Olympic gold in men’s football. In his second world cup in 2018, though Neymar played the key role in Brazil’s progression till the semifinal, his reaction to fouls led to memes and scathing criticism. In the documentary, Neymar doesn’t regret anything and seems sure he wasn’t acting on the pitch.

The documentary then follows his golden period in Barcelona where he won every possible title including the La Liga and Champions League. However, more that the Champions League triumph, Neymar remembers the surprising comeback against PSG in the Champions League round of 16. Neymar was instrumental in the unbelievable victory over PSG in the second leg in which Barcelona over turned a deficit of four goals conceded in the first leg. In the documentary, Neymar even shows one of his personal videos of the iconic trio of Messi, Suarez and himself dancing to music as if they were ‘plastered’- as Neymar puts it. The documentary is narrated in a very casual manner as Neymar answers questions very candidly – almost having a ‘gangster rap’ vibe. The end credit tracks also matches with this attitude of Neymar.

The final episode shows Neyamr’s decision to join PSG, how he changed his mind after one season and his journey with the French club in Champions League campaigns. The documentary and Neymar however fails answer to the exact reason behind his move to PSG while Barcelona was dominating European football with the famous ‘MSN’ trio. Did Neymar want to come out of Messi’s shadow? Did he want to write his own legacy? Neymar doesn’t have clear answers to these questions either. As the documentary reaches its climax we don’t get to know Neymar other than what we already know of him – a guy of instincts, a guy who doesn’t care about what others think of him, a guy who just loves to exhibit his skills on the field and someone who likes to show how cool he’s off it. Though it may appear he wants everyone to leave him alone, it may feel like Neymar craves for some attention – be it good or bad. As he still holds the record for the highest transfer fee for a football player at 220 million euros and is one of the highest paid football players in the world, it’s easy being carefree like ‘Ney’ does!