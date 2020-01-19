Things you should know about the new CFBC certificate

The CBFC certificate has a new and modern look. The CBFC certificate has a new and modern look.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently implemented its new certificate design in nine regional offices across India.

According to a press release issued by the PIB, the certificate has a new and modern look.

“The certificate is interactive and it reflects the modern digital world, leveraging the ease that technology has brought in the organisation’s work processes,” CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement.

He further said that the new design underlines the positive, user-friendly and dynamic approach of the CBFC and its board.

According to the press release, the new certificate design provides ‘information about the film at the click of a button. As soon as the QR Code on

the new certificate is scanned using a smartphone, it will redirect the user to the CBFC website displaying all basic certification data about the film. In addition, three links will be displayed for information about cast, synopsis and trailer.’

The new certificate and the logo of CBFC was showcased on August 31 last year and was unveiled by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, along with then Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App