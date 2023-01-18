Netflix K-drama slate for 2023: Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory Season 2, D.P, Sweet Home and Black Knight on the list

This year, Netflix has a lot in store for fans of K-content. Fans will be treated to the return of their favourite shows as well as new series and films. While Song Hye-kyo’s revenge drama The Glory will return for its second installment on March 10, the creature drama Sweet Home also returns with Season 2. Jung Hae-in’s DP, which revolves around the pursuit of army deserters, will be back with Season 2 as well.

Other new series this year on Netflix include several romances including Crash Course in Romance, Destined With You, Doona! King the Land, Love to Hate You, See You In My 19th Life. There’s also social commentary and intrigue with Bloodhounds, Celebrity and Mask Girl. Moreover, there’s some hardcore drama to be watched with Daily Dose of Sunshine, Queenmaker and The Good Bad Mother. Goodbye Earth, an apocalyptic show, will be streaming as well on the platform.

There will also be six films this year, beginning with sci-fi thriller JUNG-E on January 20, followed by Kill Boksoon which revolves around a professional killer with conflicting maternal instincts. There is also Believer 2, Ballerina, The Match, and Unlocked in the list.

On the other hand, those who enjoy their dose of reality television are spoilt for choice with Physical:100, Survive The Island, Zombieverse, Nineteen to Twenty, and The Devil’s Plan. You can also expect documentaries including Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (working title), which traces the quest for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho’s debut film, and In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, which is about the self-proclaimed ‘messiahs’ in modern Korean history.