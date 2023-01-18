scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Netflix K-drama slate for 2023: Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory Season 2, D.P, Sweet Home and Black Knight on the list

Here's what Hallyu lovers can expect from Netflix this year---from romantic dramas, reality shows, documentaries, there's no dearth of choice for aficionados in 2023.

Song Hye-kyo in The GlorySong Hye-kyo in The Glory.

This year, Netflix has a lot in store for fans of K-content. Fans will be treated to the return of their favourite shows as well as new series and films. While Song Hye-kyo’s revenge drama The Glory will return for its second installment on March 10, the creature drama Sweet Home also returns with Season 2. Jung Hae-in’s DP, which revolves around the pursuit of army deserters, will be back with Season 2 as well.

Other new series this year on Netflix include several romances including Crash Course in Romance, Destined With You, Doona! King the Land, Love to Hate You, See You In My 19th Life. There’s also social commentary and intrigue with Bloodhounds, Celebrity and Mask Girl. Moreover, there’s some hardcore drama to be watched with Daily Dose of Sunshine, Queenmaker and The Good Bad Mother. Goodbye Earth, an apocalyptic show, will be streaming as well on the platform.

Also Read |Twenty Five Twenty One: An emotional masterpiece; Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Tae-ri’s raw romance is a painful ride

There will also be six films this year, beginning with sci-fi thriller JUNG-E on January 20, followed by Kill Boksoon which revolves around a professional killer with conflicting maternal instincts. There is also Believer 2, Ballerina, The Match, and Unlocked in the list.

On the other hand, those who enjoy their dose of reality television are spoilt for choice with Physical:100, Survive The Island, Zombieverse, Nineteen to Twenty, and The Devil’s Plan. You can also expect documentaries including Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (working title), which traces the quest for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho’s debut film, and In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, which is about the self-proclaimed ‘messiahs’ in modern Korean history.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 16:26 IST
Next Story

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s car attacked

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close