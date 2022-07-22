68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Prithviraj express gratitude; Mohanlal, Dhanush congratulate winners

Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru swept the 68th National Film Awards on Friday. The film won five awards – Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay (Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara) and Best Background Score (GV Prakash).

G V Prakash Kumar, who won the Best Music Direction (Background Score) award for Soorarai Pottru, tweeted an emotional note of thanks. “One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives. … thank you team #SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl @Sudha_Kongara #venkatesh (my dad )” Prakash wrote.

Also read | 68th National Film Awards winners list

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal couldn’t contain his happiness seeing the winners’ list. He wrote on social media, “Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, Ajay Devgan and Aparna Balamurali, and Biju Menon and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award.”

Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don’t know what to say man… Wherever you are..I hope you’re happy…coz I’m proud of you..and will be forever! ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/7SVFbL7ZI9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 22, 2022

One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives … thank you team #SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl @Sudha_Kongara #venkatesh(my dad ) pic.twitter.com/kPmXdbirZO — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 22, 2022

Tamil actor Dhanush took time off from the promotions of his latest Netflix film The Gray Man, and gave a shout out to the team of Soorarai Pottru. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash. A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud.”

Akshay Kumar, who is remaking Soorarai Pottru, couldn’t hold back his happiness too. He tweeted that he’s “over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards.” Akshay further wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film.”

Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in a still from Soorarai Pottru. Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in a still from Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya shared his Best Actor award with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Ajay Devgn. The Bollywood movie also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Costume Design awards. Ajay said in a statement, “I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.”

Also read | National Film Award winners Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji prove that theatrical and streaming can co-exist

Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar in a still from Tanhaji. Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar in a still from Tanhaji.

Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum also dominated the National Film Awards this year with various honours. Sachy was adjudged Best Director posthumously. Biju Menon won the Best Supporting Actor award and Nanchamma picked up the Best Female Playback Singer honour. Best Stunt Choreography award was bagged by Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder.

Also read | 68th National Film Awards: South Indian films dominate again

Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran cheered for his team. He tweeted, “Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don’t know what to say man… Wherever you are..I hope you’re happy…coz I’m proud of you..and will be forever!”

Prithviraj Sukumaran with Biju Menon in a still from Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Prithviraj Sukumaran with Biju Menon in a still from Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

In the meantime, writer Manoj Muntashir, who won the Best Lyrics award for Saina, told indianexpress.com, “When a writer picks up a pen to write for films, this is all he dreams of. I am exhilarated and thankful to the jury. Also, I am grateful to Mr. Anurag Thakur, the Honorable Minister I & B.”

My dear #ICON STAR ❤️ @alluarjun gaaru

The day One of #AVPL Music It was that Great energy from day One 🏆 thanks dear #Bunny gaaru #68thNationalFilmAwards for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Music 🥁🎧 Yayyyyyy !!! WE MADE IT 💪🏼🏆 pic.twitter.com/krsnVuSVFg — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 22, 2022

Thaman S won the Best Music Director award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Posting a click with the movie’s actor Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas, Thaman wrote, “My dear #ICON STAR @alluarjun gaaru. The day One of #AVPL Music It was that Great energy from day One. thanks dear #Bunny gaaru #68thNationalFilmAwards for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Music. Yayyyyyy !!! WE MADE IT”

Keerthy Suresh congratulated Thaman. She tweeted, “Congratulations @Musicthaman for winning the Best music director award at the 68th National Film Awards! Cheers to many more.”

Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was adjudged the Best Music Director in Non-Feature Film category for the song “Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar” from 1232 Kms. Post the win, Vishal said, “I’m so happy to get an award for the film which represents and acknowledges the pain that the whole country and especially the migrant workers went through in the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Vishal further revealed that the song was a poem written by Gulzar “to express the suffocated feelings of not being able to do anything to help the migrants”. He added, “It was a catharsis for both of us which we expressed through Sukhwinder’s voice in Vinod Kapri’s heart wrenching documentary 1232 KMs.”

Child actor Varun Buddhadev in a still from Toolsidas Junior. Child actor Varun Buddhadev in a still from Toolsidas Junior.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was thankful that his first production venture Toolsidas Junior emerged the Best Feature Film in Hindi. He said, “Sports genre has always been dear to my heart, after Lagaan, now Toolsidas has won me the highest honour for yet another sports drama.”

Director Mridul Toolsidass, who wrote the movie based on his life, shared, “Toolsidas Junior was my passion project to pay an ode to my father, which was played by Rajiv Kapoor on screen. Unfortunately, my father as well as Rajiv sir passed away before the release of the film. However, I am sure it was their blessings that has resulted in this victory today.”

More in Express Premium | Best and worst Hindi films of 2022 so far: Can you guess top three?

Bhushan Kumar was also a happy producer. His production ventures Tanhaji, Saina and Toolsidas Junior won honours in various categories. Bhushan said, “This is definitely a moment of pride and honour for the entire team of T-Series. It is a surreal feeling and I’m grateful to everyone who has blessed us with immense love for these films.”