Twenty Five Twenty One star Nam Joo-hyuk to begin military service, will enlist in police squad in March

South Korean star Nam Joo-Hyuk will enlist in the military in March this year. The actor’s agency representatives confirmed in a statement that he has been accepted into the military police force. He will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20.

Earlier, Joo-huk’s agency had shared that Nam Joo-hyuk had recently wrapped up filming for Vigilante while waiting for his draft notice. The actor had reportedly applied to The Capital Defense Command Military Police Group back in May last year. After enlisting in the military in March, Nam Joo-hyuk will receive basic military training at the army training center for five weeks before being transferred to his station.

Nam Joo-hyuk’s upcoming drama Vigilante is based on a Naver webtoon of the same name written by Kim Kyu Sam. The drama tells the story of Ji Yong, a police university student who tracks down criminals. Nam Joo-hyuk will play the role of vigilante Ji Yong.

Nam Joo-hyuk has starred in several popular shows, including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, Start Up, and more recently Twenty Five Twenty One, which also won several awards. Last year, the actor was entangled in a bullying controversy after several people, claiming to be his classmates, alleged that he had bullied them in school. However, his agency denied any such incidents.